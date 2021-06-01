Second Saturday Spotlight to feature Lori Humphrey

Acclaimed Mosaic and Ceramic Artist Lori Humphrey will be demonstrating the creation of a mosaic window starting with an empty window frame and finishes with a spectacular piece of art. Lori is known for her original glass and ceramic art. Her one-of-a-kind signed pieces attract attention and enhance the surroundings of home and garden.

June 12 will also be the last chance for folks to support the Youth Arts Programs at The Center for the Arts, by purchasing a canvas from the Art Works Gallery window. All sales of the 10×10 community art project go to that cause. After Saturday, June 12, the promotion ends and it has been a wonderfully successful venture, thanks to our creative and generous community. When we have the final total, we will share with you just how much money you raised. Unsold art may be picked up by the artists at the gallery after June 14.

Art Works Gallery is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open seven days a week. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are following CDC guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online you can find us at https://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/

KNOW & GO WHO: Art Works Gallery Second Saturday Spotlight WHAT: Art demonstrations by Lori Humphery, nestingathome.etsy.co WHAT: Community Art Fundraiser to Support Youth Arts Programs at The Center for the Arts WHEN: Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. WHERE: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, downtown Grass Valley

“Co-Exist” by Lori Humphery. Mosaic and ceramic artist Lori Humphrey will be demonstrating the creation of a mosaic window starting with an empty window frame and finishes with a spectacular piece of art.

Provided photo

Provided photo

“Beautiful Maiden” by Lori Humphery.

Provided photo