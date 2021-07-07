Second Saturday Spotlight to feature gourd artist Bill Wilson

The Saturday Art Walk in Grass Valley begins at 11 a.m. and coincides with the Art Works Gallery Second Saturday Spotlight. This month the Spotlight is on award-winning gourd artist Bill Wilson. Bill will be in the gallery foyer at 1 p.m. Watch as an unremarkable gourd is transformed into a stunning work of art. He will be demonstrating the carving, texturing, fancy filigree, and fretwork that he does on his gourds.

“I enjoy working with gourds because they provide the opportunity to use such a variety of techniques,” said Bill Wilson. “I wood burn, carve, and cut them. To color them I use ink dyes, oil pastels, acrylic paints and Inktense pencils. I often embellish them with pine needle coiling. My more common motifs include flowers, fish, butterflies, leaves, holly and poinsettias with autumn leaves being my ‘trademark.’ I also love going to a gourd farm and digging in the musty dusty bins for just the right gourd. And then working with the dirty moldy piece of vegetation and converting it into something beautiful enough to put in someone’s home.”

Art Works Gallery is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open seven days a week. Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are following CDC guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online, you can find is at http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/

Source: Art Works Gallery

KNOW & GO WHO: Art Works Gallery Second Saturday Spotlight WHAT: Gourd Artist Bill Wilson will demonstrate how he transforms and an unremarkable gourd into a stunning work of art WHERE: 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, July 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Gourd artist Bill Wilson at work in his studio.

