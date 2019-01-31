Second Saturday Spotlight: Meet the artists at ArtWorks’ special showcase

On the second Saturday of every month, artists gather at Art Works Gallery in downtown Grass Valley to give demonstrations, classes, or to display more of their work. Visitors will get the chance to learn about each artist's creative process. On Feb. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. two artists will be featured.

Jeweler Pamela Klein will be demonstrating the various stages of sterling silver jewelry fabrication to give an inside look on how her pieces are created.

Silk artist Karel Hendee will be demonstrating how she paints a silk scarf as well as the various ways to tie and wear her creations.

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass and mixed-media. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is located at 113 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley, California.