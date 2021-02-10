Second Saturday Spotlight at Art Works to highlight local jewelry artist

KNOW & GO WHO: Pam Klein, Jeweler WHAT: Art Works Gallery 2nd Saturday Spotlight WHERE: 113 Mill Street on the mall in historic downtown Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. if weather permits. MORE INFO: http://www.ArtWorksGalleryco-op.com and pkleinjewelrydesign.com

On Feb. 13, get a glimpse into the art of jewelry-making, the tools and supplies that go into it, and the opportunities available to learn the art. Jewelry Artist Pamela Klein will be at Art Works Gallery to answer questions about current work, custom design, and will also be doing some jewelry making demonstrations, weather permitting.

Provided photo

“For many years, much of that appreciation has been inspired by this gorgeous area of Northern California where I am surrounded by trees, rivers, and a wonderful community,” said Pamela Klein.

Photo by Pamela Klein

On Feb. 13, get a glimpse into the art of jewelry-making, the tools and supplies that go into it, and the opportunities available to learn the art. Jewelry Artist Pamela Klein will be at Art Works Gallery to answer questions about current work, custom design, and will also be doing some jewelry making demonstrations, weather permitting. You may know Pam from Mana Beads, the shop that she owned in Nevada City from 2005 to 2015, through her classes at Mana Beads or ASIF Studio, or from her work at Art Works Gallery Co-op where she has been an Artist/Owner since 2018.

“From some of my earliest memories, I remember enjoying jewelry. I was especially attracted to the ancient history of adornment which showed me that wearing jewelry is an innately human behavior — something that undeniably connects us across the globe and across the centuries. I love being a part of the world by expressing my art through such a universally understood medium. I design pieces that make use of unusual, natural gemstones; highlighting them in modern sterling silver settings. You will find themes of nature in many of my designs, especially trees, flowers, and mountains. I am attempting to showcase nature through the wonder of gemstones, the manipulation of the earth’s metals, and in the appreciation of its living things. For many years, much of that appreciation has been inspired by this gorgeous area of Northern California where I am surrounded by trees, rivers, and a wonderful community.”

The 33 artists at Art Works Gallery have filled the shelves and walls with hundreds of gift choices for your Valentine. Located at 113 Mill Street in Grass Valley. Open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are taking every precaution to keep us all safe including making shopping available online. The online address is http://www.artworksgallery.myshopify.com. We will mail your order to you or your Valentine, or you can even call for outside pickup.