Second Saturday Spotlight and youth fundraiser at Art Works Gallery

It’s the perfect time to shop for Mother’s Day at Art Works Gallery in Downtown Grass Valley. The Gallery is home to 33 artists, with a gift section that includes fine jewelry, pottery, sculpture, photography and paintings. On the Second Saturday of each month the gallery spotlights artists who demonstrate their art and style and this month there will be two artists at work from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

KNOW & GO WHO: Art Works Gallery Second Saturday Spotlight, special event WHAT: Art demonstrations by Dori Greenbaum, watercolor artist and teacher (www.dorigreenbaum.com) and Susan Lobb Porter, abstract artist (www.slporter.com) WHAT: Community Art Fundraiser to Support Youth Arts Programs at The Center for the Arts — To raise money for the Center for the Arts Youth Arts Programs WHEN: Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. WHERE: 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley

Dori Greenbaum, watercolorist, and Susan Lobb Porter, abstract artist, will demonstrate painting with Mixed Media and collage. More event info at https://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/events.htmlh

Also join in on the 10 x 10 Community Art Event Benefit for the Youth Arts Programs at the Center for the Arts. Pick up a blank 10 inch by 10 inch canvas at the gallery. Take it home, create a masterpiece, return it to the gallery and we will add it to our growing window display. Your art will then be on display and for sale May 5 through June 12. Deadline to submit your art is May 25. Shop early for your favorites, and always check the windows when you are in town as new work is added each week. Share the joy of being part of Nevada County’s best Art Gallery while knowing that all proceeds from the 10 x 10 sales benefit the Youth Arts Programs at the Center for the Arts.

Art Works Gallery is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are following CDC guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online you can find us at https://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/

Teacher Dori Greenbaum with her class.

Provided photo

Susan Lobb Porter working in her studio.

Provided photo