Second Saturday at Art Works Gallery in Grass Valley
March 7, 2019
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Art Works Gallery Co-op’s Second Saturday Spotlight
WHERE: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley
WHEN: Saturday, March 9 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
On the second Saturday of every month, artists convene at Art Works Gallery in downtown Grass Valley to give demonstrations, teach classes, or to display more of their work. Visitors will get the chance to learn about each artist's creative process. On Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. two artists will be featured.
Painter Susan Lobb Porter tackles the question of how an artist decides what to paint. She will demonstrate the inspiration behind her paintings and the tools she uses to work through her ideas. Join her as she takes her ideas from preliminary thumbnails and sketches on paper to digital studies.
Painter Sylviane Gaumer-Giacoletto will show how to keep vibrancy with oils. She will demonstrate her technique with a rendition of realistic poppies.
Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. It is located at 113 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.
