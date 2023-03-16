The second film in Auburn State Theatre’s March Magic series features four amazing magicians, three impossible heists, and one billion dollars. This is no illusion. Come closer. The more you think you see the easier it will be to fool you.
Charismatic magician Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg) leads a team of talented illusionists called the Four Horsemen. Atlas and his comrades mesmerize audiences with a pair of amazing magic shows that drain the bank accounts of the corrupt and funnel the money to audience members. A federal agent (Mark Ruffalo) and an Interpol detective (Mélanie Laurent) intend to rein in the Horsemen before their next caper, and they turn to Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), a famous debunker, for help. The film won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Thriller Movie.