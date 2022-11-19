Second annual Penn Valley Holiday Fair at Western Gateway Park
The second annual Penn Valley holiday fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Western Gateway park in Penn Valley.
The fair will have more than 65 vendors, including food, raffles, live music, a special visit from Santa and more. A rock painting class for adults and teen will also be available, as well as a Build Your Own Puzzle class for all ages.
Western Gateway park is located at 18560 Penn Valley Drive in Penn Valley.
For more information, text Donna Marie Large at (530) 648-4055.
Fippin Blacksmith Shop gets new sign in Rough and Ready
The historic W. H. Fippin Blacksmith Shop, a centerpiece of Rough and Ready history, received a new sign recently, completing a facelift that began early last year by the Rough and Ready Chamber of Commerce.
