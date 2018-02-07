Sean Jordan: This player is ready

About two weeks ago our City Editor Ross Maak recommended a book for me to read: "Ready Player One" by Ernest Cline.

Ross and I share a deep-seated nerdiness with all things '80s and science fiction so this book was right up my alley.

Typically I have a hard time trying to find the time to read. At first I wasn't sure if I would be able to get into a book with everything going on. Ross suggested that I give the audiobook a try. He told me that I would not be disappointed. So I downloaded it.

Ross was not wrong.

After the first chapter I was hooked. I was so hooked I fished the book in two days. It's set in the future and the world isn't doing so hot. The global economy has crashed, people are starving and times are tough, but there is one thing that everyone is connected to: The Oasis.

The Oasis (Ontologically Anthropocentric Sensory Immersive Simulation) is a massively multiplayer online simulation game that has limitless possibilities. In fact, the technology was so revolutionary it has been implemented into daily life.

Recommended Stories For You

The game is used for almost every job and people use virtual reality gear to gain access. It's a totally immersive experience. You can also be anything you want or do almost anything you want in the Oasis.

I don't want to give too much away as the book has been adapted into a movie and will be out in March, but the concept is the creator of the Oasis has died and hidden an "Easter egg" inside the Oasis for one lucky contestant to seek out. The person who finds the egg will inherit the creator's company and his fortune, a mere half trillion dollars.

This book feels like it was written specifically for me. I know that is not true, but the themes discussed, the movies, the music, and even the games are all things that I hold dear in my life.

I really connected with the characters in the book, and it was so well written that I almost felt like I was in the Oasis and a part of the virtual universe.

I enjoyed the book so much that I now have my own hard copy, and am on my third trip through the audiobook. I figured by further listening I too may find some Easter egg hidden inside the pages before the film comes out.

The film, directed by Steven Spielberg, looks incredible and you better believe I will be there for opening night as this story has become my all-time favorite.

All I want to do now is find an old '80s arcade game just to see those iconic words pop up on the screen, "Ready Player One."

Contact Prospector Editor Sean Jordan at 530-477-4219 or sjordan@theunion.com.