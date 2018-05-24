Sean Jordan: The mantle has been passed: Alden Ehrenreich plays Han Solo to perfection in “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Move over Harrison Ford, there's a new Han Solo in town and his name is Alden Ehrenreich. The newest installment in the Star Wars universe hits theaters today and with it comes the new face of Han Solo.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is a stand-alone movie set inside the "galaxy far, far away" giving us a glimpse into the story of Han Solo before he gets tied up with Luke and Leia Skywalker.

I'll admit, when I first heard this movie was announced I had mixed emotions. I was excited to see my favorite character's story, but was nervous about who would play him.

I didn't think anyone else could play the part. I am a die-hard Ford fan, and honestly didn't want to see anyone else tell the origin story of this scruffy looking nerf herder, for fear he would tarnish the good name Solo.

My doubts quickly washed away as I watched Ehrenreich play Solo. He nailed it, stuck the landing, and took home the gold. Ehrenreich captured everything Ford brought to the table and then some.

From the crooked smile to the way he shoots his blaster, it was like Ford had cloned himself. Seriously, it's a little creepy how similar these two actors are — in a good way of course.

Recommended Stories For You

Despite the name Solo, Ehrenreich is surrounded by a cast of top-notch talent. Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany, and my other personal favorite Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian, all play important parts in the shaping of Solo's future.

For those fans out there wondering how the Millennium Falcon was won, or how Chewie and Solo wound up together, or maybe even how the Kessel Run was done in 12 parsecs, you're in for a treat. Answers to questions like that pop-up throughout the film, which only increased my fandom, and added more depth to the ever-growing Star Wars universe.

The film isn't just a nostalgia trip answering fan fiction questions though, it offers something much more than that … great storytelling.

From start to finish, the film takes you on a wild ride across the galaxy only to leave you wanting more.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is now showing at the Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley.

Contact Prospector Editor Sean Jordan at 530-477-4219 or sjordan@theunion.com.