Sean Jordan: ‘May the force be with you …’

Opening day for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has come and gone, but the mystery and wonder of the Star Wars universe is only growing since its first showing.

You better believe I was there for opening night amongst the crowd of people down at the Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley last Thursday night for their advance showings.

The movie was so popular that the first showing had been sold out earlier in the week to the owner of Pete's Pizza & Taphouse. As a gift to all of the employees, the owner had planned on opening night being their Christmas party.

And to add to their fun, all the staff and guests who were involved dressed up as their favorite Star Wars characters and walked from Pete's Pizza to the Del Oro as a parade before the start of the film. Had I arrived a little earlier I would have loved to be part of that parade.

I ended up seeing the later showing at 10:30 p.m., but it was well worth the wait and the long 1 a.m. drive home.

Without giving anything away (because I hate spoilers) I will just tell you that the movie is fantastic. As a Star Wars nerd there are plenty of things that I was expecting and the film did not disappoint. They even threw a few curve balls that I didn't see coming, which only furthered my love of Star Wars.

Recommended Stories For You

If I had to pick a favorite part of the movie I would say the entire third act, but from start to finish the movie is spectacular.

The other aspect that made the film all the more enjoyable was the fact that the staff at the Del Oro Theatre became part of the fun.

Some were fully dressed up, others were asking guests Star Wars trivia while they were anxiously waiting in line, and before the start of the film the staff who were dressed up had a little lightsaber battle in front of the theater before the previews started.

Cue audience cheering.

While the lightsaber battle took place and the crowd started to get wild, I took in the atmosphere of the Del Oro Theatre and marveled at the ceiling. It was my first time in the building and I was captivated by the architecture. I love old buildings and somehow being in that theatre brought nostalgia I hadn't experienced for some time.

The mood, the setting, and the hope of a great film all contributed to my movie-going experience. Everything was perfect.

After the previews ended and the screen went black, I was greeted by the familial sound of trumpets blaring and the yellow scrolling text appeared.

I had hit nirvana. Star Wars had finally arrived.

My only complaint is now I have to wait another two years to find out what happens next!

So until then, "May the force be with you …"

Contact Prospector Editor Sean Jordan at 530-477-4219 or sjordan@theunion.com.