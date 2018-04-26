Sean Jordan: Marvel fans rejoice!

Remember when you were a kid and Halloween was the best because you could get all your favorite candy in one night and then gorge it all before your parents told you to stop? Remember that feeling of being sick to your stomach because you ate all the stupid candy?

That's what I thought "Avengers: Infinity War" was going to be.

I thought putting almost every Marvel superhero, we've seen so far, into one movie was going to be a convoluted nightmare, but being a lifelong fan of Marvel I tried to stay hopeful.

What I ended up with was more like Christmas morning, seeing all the presents under the tree, finding out I had got everything I wanted and more. A pure joy overload.

This movie is for you, Marvel fans. This is the film you've been waiting for.

Note: If you haven't seen the other Marvel movies you may want to catch up because if you go in "blind" you may miss some important plot points and Easter eggs. You will need to block out a binge weekend for that though as there are over 15 movies from the last 10 years.

The premise of "Avengers: Infinity War" is there is an evil overlord named Thanos collecting "Infinity Stones" in a special gauntlet so he can control the universe. The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy end up crossing paths and team up. There are several other superheros that make appearances, but as a superhero conceals his/her identity, I will do the same to prevent spoilers.

The film covers a wide arc of emotions, which I was not expecting. These characters all have extensive backstories and motives which all start to bubble up to the surface. And with the star-studded cast front and center, the respective performances are top notch.

There is heart and humor throughout this installment and the way the story blends the characters is well done.

What I enjoyed most about the film was how it felt like a comic book. The dialogue between the characters, the action sequences and the incredible worlds the heroes journeyed through captured the essence of what I have always pictured.

The way Josh Brolin portrayed Thanos was brilliant. He commanded every scene he was in. Granted, his character is supposed to be the biggest, baddest villain the universe has ever seen, but I felt Brolin's approach to the way he handled Thanos was compelling enough to make me almost root for the bad guy.

The last time I was rooting for the villain was when Heath Ledger played the Joker in "The Dark Knight." Thanos is by no means close to dethroning Ledger as best villain in my book, but his character is fascinating to me. I could say the same thing about James Spader when he played Ultron in "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

What's really interesting is the villains in these films are the ones who are trying to change the world (for better or for worse) and the heroes are trying to keep everything the same. I always thought change was a good thing, but maybe it's all a matter of perspective.

