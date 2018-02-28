Sean Jordan: And the winner is …

I made it through most of the Oscar nominated films and I am impressed with the level of competition this year. Granted, I didn't get an opportunity to see "Call Me By Your Name," the documentaries, the shorts or most of the foreign films so I will keep those fields blank when making my predictions. This year proved to be difficult as there were many films I felt deserved the win. That said, I have included "sleepers," which is like my runner-up selection.

So without further ado, here are my Oscar picks for 2018:

Best Film: "The Shape of Water"

Sleeper: "Get Out"

If you read my review of "The Shape of Water" you will know it's clearly my favorite to win. For me, it had everything needed to be the best film of the year.

The sleeper is "Get Out" from director Jordan Peele. The themes in this film are hard to ignore and the lead actor, Daniel Kaluuya, does an incredible job of navigating his character through the racial tension of this psychological thriller.

Best Actor: Gary Oldman in "The Darkest Hour"

Sleeper: Daniel Kaluuya in "Get Out"

Gary Oldman is one of my favorite actors as he proves to me time and time again he can play anyone. His performance of Winston Churchill is phenomenal and you can't even tell he is under 30 layers of makeup. And on the other hand, Daniel Kaluuya really surprised me in his role in "Get Out" and it's only fitting he surprise everyone and take home the little golden man.

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins in "The Shape of Water"

Sleeper: Margot Robbie in "I, Tonya"

This is the toughest category for me as there are several performances from top actresses that exceed expectations. My choice would be Sally Hawkins in "The Shape of Water" because she does not speak in the entire film and shows you what she feels versus telling you. No easy feat.

Meryl Streep in "The Post" is equally as good and with the themes in "The Post" she could easily add a fourth Oscar to her shelf.

However, Margot Robbie in "I, Tonya" was tremendous. She took a real risk playing this role and she shocked most critics with her performance of Tonya Harding.

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro for "The Shape of Water"

Sleeper: Jordan Peele for "Get Out"

Another tough category as it has three of my top 10 favorite directors (Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan and Guillermo del Toro). Again, I think Guillermo del Toro will take the win for "The Shape of Water," but Jordan Peele in his directorial debut rocked the world and I think it would be interesting to see the upset.

Best Animated Film: "Coco"

Sleeper: "Loving Vincent"

Not only was "Coco" a great animated movie, but I want to see someone from Nevada County take home gold. Out of the entire category I feel that "Coco" has it in the bag, but my sleeper pick, "Loving Vincent," was equally visually stunning, as each frame in the film is an actual oil painting done in Vincent van Gogh's style.

The Oscars will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday on ABC. Be sure to check your local listings to find out exactly when and where so you too can make your picks. You can also go online to http://oscar.go.com/nominees for more information on all the nominees.

