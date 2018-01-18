Sean Jordan: A beautiful disaster

What makes a bad film? Is it poor directing? Bad acting? Is it a terrible story? All the above?

No matter what it might be, we all have certain criteria to consider a film to at least be good. What about a good "bad" movie? You know, the films that set out to be deliberately bad? How do we even begin to rate something like that?

The reason I bring this up is due to "The Disaster Artist," a new film getting a lot of buzz.

If you are unfamiliar, it's a movie about the making of one of the worst-rated movies of all time called "The Room."

In a nutshell "The Room" was directed, produced and performed by Tommy Wiseau, and has been called the "best worst movie of all time."

Without going into too much detail, I will tell you that "The Room" is tough to get through on your first viewing, especially if you know nothing about the film. Wiseau is a rare cup of tea and you will undoubtedly get that the second you start to watch his film.

Recommended Stories For You

The acting is so bad that it is good. It's almost as if Wiseau is pointing out all the terrible things actors do and he puts it into this movie. Some critics say Wiseau is a narcissist and his film is complete garbage. I tend to disagree. I think what he did is something that we can all appreciate.

He had a dream of making a big "Hollywood movie" and he accomplished that goal. Doesn't matter who says if it's bad or good. He set out to accomplish something big, and he did it. I'm sure he is laughing at everyone now who said he would fail.

"The Room" originally came out in 2003 and has a huge cult following today, which could be why we are seeing "The Disaster Artist" today.

James Franco takes the lead role of Wiseau in the new film, and he does an amazing job with his portrayal.

"The Disaster Artist" is almost an homage to Wiseau and his film as it chronicles how he made "The Room" along with all the ups and downs the cast and crew went through on this journey to make his dreams come true.

I am not one for spoilers, so I won't be giving away any details here. But I will tell you that both films, "The Room," and "The Disaster Artist" are really unique movies that just may leave you asking more questions when the credits roll than the opening scenes.

Contact Prospector Editor Sean Jordan at 530-477-4219 or sjordan@theunion.com.