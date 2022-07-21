‘Scrooge’ returns: Auditions for Nevada City show held in August

LeGacy Presents will hold auditions for their annual holiday stage show “Scrooge” Aug. 8 and 9, beginning at 6 p.m.

The original adaptation of the Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” was written by Rodger Hoopman with original music by Rob Knable. This year marks the delightful play’s 44th year playing in Northern California, and the sixth year of production at the historic Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City.

Director and LeGacy co-founder Sue LeGate-Halford is excited to bring it back.

“It is the ultimate Christmas experience in Nevada City,“ LeGate-Halford said. ”Our downtown always puts its holiday best on, and ‘Scrooge’ at the Nevada Theatre is no exception.“

“While each year we are blessed to have many returning, talented performers, each year we add new ones to the family,” she added. “It’s a wonderful family Christmas show. Our audiences love to come back year after year, making it a family tradition.”

Parts for all ages are available. Some pay is guaranteed. Headshots and resumes are welcome but not required. Rehearsals begin the last week of September. The show opens Nov. 26 and plays through Dec. 24. Audition slots are flexible.

Please call 530-913-2826 for general information and directions to the auditions and rehearsal facility.

Source: LeGacy Presents