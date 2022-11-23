Scrooge brings ‘spirit of Christmas’ to Nevada Theatre

LeGacy Presents is proud to bring back the spirit of Christmas to the historic Nevada Theatre with the return of Rodger Hoopman’s “Scrooge”, November 25 through December 24.

Rodger Hoopman, author, returns in his 44th year as Ebenezer Scrooge, that rascal of a Dicken’s character, who with the help of three spirits, repents his greedy ways, finding joy and love in the true spirit of Christmas.

Joining Hoopman are LeGacy veterans Bruce Barnard (Ole Joe and Bob Cratchit), Jean Forsman (Christmas Past and Mrs. Cratchit, Catz Forsman (Marley and Christmas Present) Darin Peters (Fezziwig) and Kassady Kelly, serving as choreographer and Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Dilber! Also returning are Robert Peters and Alexis Phillips, as the young lovers Ebenezer and Belle. Sawyer Maddux and Chris Whitlock return in multiple roles.

“Lots of returnees with some fresh faces, too,“ Director and Producer Sue LeGate-Halford said. ”A delightful new Tiny Tim (Will Banes) who has new siblings (Eva de Buyzer, Raegan Wessinger and Jesse Hollister). Everyone gets to play multiple parts, except for Scrooge! There can only be one of him!”

LeGate-Halford adds: “We are so lucky to have our original creative design team back, too. Beverly Marks on musical direction, Les Solomon on light design, and Elly winner (for Scrooge!) Sharon Sciabica.”

Scrooge plays Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. November 25 through December 24, with the exception of no show on Christmas, and on Saturday, December 24, the show is at 2 p.m. There are also three Sunday matineees at 2 p.m on December 4, 11 and 18. Finally, there is one Thursday show on December 22 at 7 p.m.

Once again, the Food Bank of Nevada County will have concession items available for purchase. All proceed go directly to the Food Bank.

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Special reserved seating at $35, available online (www.legacypresents) or by calling the box office at (530) 268 5419.

Source: LeGacy Presents

KNOW & GO WHO: LeGacy Presents WHAT: Scrooge WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City WHEN: Nov. 25 through Dec. 24 MORE INFO: http://www.legacypresents ; (530) 268 5419

Submitted photo

LeGacy veteran Bruce Barnard plays Ole Joe and Bob Cratchit in Scrooge.

Submitted photo

Darin Peters plays Fezziwig and Kassady Kelly is serving as choreographer and playing Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Dilber.

Submitted photo