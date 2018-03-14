‘Screenagers’ tackles tech, time & teens — Documentary to show at Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley

Sierra Theaters presents a one-time showing of the documentary film "Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age" at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Del Oro Theatre. The film explores the impact of screen technology on kids and offers parents and families proven solutions that work.

What started out as a personal story for one has grown into a national movement, helping millions of teens and their families navigate growing up in a world with instant access to screens.

Physician and filmmaker, Delaney Ruston decided to make "Screenagers" when she found herself constantly struggling with her two kids about screen time. Ruston felt guilty and confused, not sure what limits were best, especially around mobile phones, social media, gaming, and how to monitor online homework. Hearing repeatedly how other parents were equally overwhelmed, she realized this is one of the biggest, unexplored parenting issues of our time.

As a director, Ruston turned the camera on her own family and others — revealing stories of messy struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. We meet Hannah, a 14-year old victim of social media bullying who struggled trying to hide her social media use from her mom. And Andrew, whose love of video games turned into an addiction taking him from earning straight A's to flunking out of college.

Interwoven into these stories, are cutting edge science and insights from thought leaders Peggy Orenstein, Sherry Turkle, Simon Sinek, as well as leading brain scientists who present evidence on the real changes in the brain when kids are on screens. "Screenagers" goes far beyond exposing the risks of screen time, it reveals multiple approaches on how parents and educators can work with kids to help them achieve a healthy amount of screen time.

Here's what some parents had to say after seeing the film:

Recommended Stories For You

"I think this is the most important and rewarding film that has immediately useful and beneficial information for all of us … I would like to see this film shown in every school. Then let's have the discussion on how do we talk with one another and understand the world today." — Kit Burns, father, Tacoma, Wash.

"Sit your kids down and watch this movie. Sit on them if you have to. It's a MUST SEE for anyone with kids in their lives!" — Martha Adams, Chief Creative Officer for Girls Rising.

Delaney Ruston is a filmmaker, doctor and mother of two. Through her company, MyDoc Productions, Delaney has made award-winning films such as "Unlisted: A Story of Schizophrenia," about her father, and "Hidden Pictures: A Personal Journey into Global Mental Health." These films aired on PBS, and were the focus of national campaigns to raise awareness about mental health and were featured at conferences by the World Health Organization.

Delaney has been invited to screen her films and be a guest presenter to hundreds of worldwide audiences. She presents to a wide range of audiences ranging from school age children to The United Nations, The World Health Organization, Harvard and TEDX.

Individual tickets for "Screenagers" are $8.50 for adults and $8 for kids and seniors. Kids are encouraged to attend with their parents. Advance tickets are available now at the Del Oro box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.

For more information about the film, and for additional parent resources, visit screenagersmovie.com.