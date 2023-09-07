Workshops | Saturdays Sept. 9 & 16, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Precise methods to explore:
Book Groups | Tuesdays & Thursdays, Starting Thursday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m.
At the BriarPatch Community Room (drop in any day), exploring ideas from books by J Jaye Gold. Open discussion of novel perspectives that can help uncover our innate human capacities.
Inspirational Talks on Sunday mornings in the Park | Sept. 10 & 17, 11 a.m.
Listen to words of hope, encouragement, and possibilities for your path to inner harmony and purpose at Tobiassen Park, Nevada City (use the Madelyn Helling Library parking lot).
For more information:
