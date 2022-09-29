Schlocktoberfest: Celebrate October with campy, cult horror classics at the Nevada Theatre

Dubbed Schlocktoberfest, come see four horror movies along with fun pre-show events each Sunday during October at 7 p.m. at the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.

Submitted illustration

October is horror movie month and the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre is celebrating with a special tribute to those late-night campy, cult horror movie classics, reminding us that even less than perfect films can be highly entertaining. Dubbed Schlocktoberfest, come see four horror movies along with fun pre-show events each Sunday during October at 7 p.m. at the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.

Who hasn’t indulged in watching some cult-classics over the years and what better way to lighten spirits and have a solid laugh? Beer and wine will be available for this special series along with famously delicious Onyx organic popcorn. Ticket prices are $10 for each event, plus Schlocktoberterfest pass is only $27 for all four movie events. (Note: These films are not age-restricted, but parental guidance is suggested.)

Schlocktoberfest lineup:

October 2, The Blob (1958)

See Steve McQueen in this classic film. Bring friends and participate in Horror Movie Trivia Night (trivia teams of 2-6 audience members). (NR)

October 9, Sleepaway Camp (1983)

Special pre-show guest speaker Zsa’lai Grammer will discuss queer horror film genre and transphobic aspects of this movie. Understanding queer tropes in horror films provides context for this and other films. (R)

October 16, Troll 2 (1990)

Join us for a frightfully funny comedy pre-show with host Trevor Wade and local comedians, John Bivens, Audrey Delgado, and Jori Phillips, each doing 10 minute sets. (PG-13)

October 30, Evil Dead II (1987)

Get in the spooky spirit and come in costume as a Dead-ites or favorite Evil Dead character. Yes, there will be prizes! Note: Please no fake or prop guns and as always, no weapons. (R)

Paul Emery Music is presenting the Rocky Horror Picture Show, with live stage performances on October 21-23. Find details here: https://facebook.com/events/s/rocky-horror-picture-show/2347520592062693/

For a great deal, get your SCHLOCKTOBERPASS, which grants admission to ALL FOUR Schlocktoberfest events at the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre (The Blob – 10/2, Sleepaway Camp – 10/9, Troll 2 – 10/16, Evil Dead 2 – 10/30). Buy your pass online, then bring your confirmation email to the Onyx Theatre to pick up your physical pass. Limited number of collectible passes featuring original SCHLOCKTOBERFEST graphics available.

Individual tickets ($10) and SCHLOCKTOBERPASS available at the Onyx Theatre and online at https://theonyxtheatre.com/schlocktoberfest/