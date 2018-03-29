Save the planet! — Nevada County women gather to get educated and learn what to do for the environment in Grass Valley
March 29, 2018
Indivisible Women of Nevada County will host a Environmental Action Forum for the women of Nevada County from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at the Foothill Events Center.
Those who attend will learn how small changes in our personal choices can make a big difference in combating climate change. Learn about how our representatives are voting and about upcoming policy changes that need our attention.
Indivisible Women is a results-oriented collective of local women who are committed to engaging more fully to transform our political process. Hundreds of women from across the region have gathered at Indivisible Women events over the past year to become informed, learn how to take effective political action and be supported.
Nationwide, Indivisible has mushroomed since January 2016 and now includes over 6,000 groups. Locally, Indivisible Women of Nevada County works to represent the interests of women throughout our district at the local, state and national level.
All women are welcome to join this Sunday's event, engage directly with any team(s) that interests them or join our Facebook community.
More information is available at http://www.indivisiblewomen.org or on Facebook at Indivisible Women Nevada County.
