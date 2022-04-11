Save the date: Summer camp and activities fair

The dog days of summer are just around the corner and there’s a good chance that your children need some fun activities to fill their time. There are so many great opportunities for kids in Nevada County, and Nevada City and Bright Futures for Youth want to make it easy for you to learn about them so you can choose the best activities for your children. Mark your calendars for the Summer Camp & Activities Fair on May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the picnic area at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Organizations that offer summer camps and activities will be at the free Camp Fair to provide details about their program, answer your questions, and help you make decisions about what to do this summer.

Parents who have attended the event say the camp fair is a great way to plan their summer because so many camp providers are in one place at the same time.

Nevada City and Bright Futures for Youth are sponsors of the Fair.

For more information check the City’s website .

Source: Nevada City

GettyImages