Save money & buy healthy: Two-part workshop to help people make healthy food choices on a limited budget
April 10, 2018
The University of California CalFresh Nutrition Education Program of Placer/Nevada Counties is offering a two-part workshop called "Plan, Shop, Save & Cook" through Placer School for Adults.
These classes will help you make healthy food choices on a limited budget. Topics will include:
Meal planning
Understanding nutrition facts labels
Saving money
Food safety
Recommended Stories For You
Classes are held on the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Placer School for Adults Career Center at 1919 Highway 49 in Auburn.
The next two-part workshop will be this Thursday and again on April 19.
There is no cost to attend, and participants who come to both sessions will receive a certificate of completion along with kitchen and grocery shopping materials. To see class descriptions and to register, please visit the Placer School for Adults website at http://placeronline.org.
For more information about these and other upcoming University of California CalFresh nutrition workshops, please call 530-889-7350, or visit our website at http://ucanr.edu/sites/letseathealthy.
Source: University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Mackey addresses allegations of dishonesty in court
- Community rallies for What’s Up Coffee? owner Angie Buist
- Argument over debt in North San Juan leads to wreck, pepper spray, Nevada County authorities say
- Plaza Drive homeless activity on the rise
- Meet your merchant: The family-run Gristmill Bakery — formerly the Lake Center Bakery — celebrates its 26th year in a new location