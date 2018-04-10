Save money & buy healthy: Two-part workshop to help people make healthy food choices on a limited budget

The University of California CalFresh Nutrition Education Program of Placer/Nevada Counties is offering a two-part workshop called "Plan, Shop, Save & Cook" through Placer School for Adults.

These classes will help you make healthy food choices on a limited budget. Topics will include:

Meal planning

Understanding nutrition facts labels

Saving money

Food safety

Classes are held on the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Placer School for Adults Career Center at 1919 Highway 49 in Auburn.

The next two-part workshop will be this Thursday and again on April 19.

There is no cost to attend, and participants who come to both sessions will receive a certificate of completion along with kitchen and grocery shopping materials. To see class descriptions and to register, please visit the Placer School for Adults website at http://placeronline.org.

For more information about these and other upcoming University of California CalFresh nutrition workshops, please call 530-889-7350, or visit our website at http://ucanr.edu/sites/letseathealthy.

Source: University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources