Savannah Hanson: Taking a stand for kindness

The powerful energies of last week's solstice are urging us, nay requiring us to let go of anything in the past that limits us or dis-empowers us while giving us access to more creative power. It is the frequency of our consciousness as highlighted by the tenor of our thoughts that allows us to either create our visions or our nightmares.

The power of thought is infinitely creative. For those lost in fear, unconscious of their beliefs, run by past conditioning, it means that there is likely to be a lot of mis-creation.

When we are lost in the egoic thought system, we are driven by the need to protect and defend ourselves, perhaps through attacking others. We see this all the time at the macro level.

As "A Course of Miracles" states, projection makes perception. If we perceive others as untrustworthy, taking unfair advantage, not supportive, dangerous, our experience will reflect that. However, if we see others as loving, innocent, generous, fair, that is the reality that will appear.

Changing your perspective

It can take a very long time to recognize the truth of the statement that we create our own reality. The sense of victimization, particularly as there is so much external chaos and challenges in the world, can generate a feeling that we are at the mercy of external forces that simply overpower us. It can leave us feeling helpless and hopeless, doomed to suffer.

Yet for those willing to inquire into the deeper nature of reality, discover it is our thoughts, feelings and conditioning that materialize into our lives.

When I realized I had to let go of the past as reported to me with my five sense in order to create something new, something that no longer limited or constrained me, I truly thought it was mission impossible.

Yet with concerted awareness, with a willingness to choose again the empowered viewpoint, to let go of past conditioning, to see only innocence in myself and others, slowly two life long patterns are dematerializing, dissipating a life time of suffering.

One of the best ways to access such freedom is to join with others who have the same intent and vision. We are blessed as a community to have so many resources and groups available to us.

I have the great fortune to have conducted mindfulness groups at our local jail for some years. How gratifying to see this population have access to new resources.

We completed a round of mindfulness last week. Afterwards, my co-facilitator and I were discussing a curious paradox.

My intent always is to see everyone's innocence, knowing this is the fastest way to call forward their deepest and most inspiring impulses. Yet at the jail, everyone there has been declared legally guilty. We were reflecting on what a powerful identity this creates in inmates.

Unfortunately, it is not one that serves individuals or society. To continue to witness a person as guilty and likely to recommit a crime simply reinforces that conditioning even though tragically it is too often true.

I heard so many stories of tragedy impacting the men and women I have met in the jail. One man was on heroin at age 11, another had been stabbed by 13. I would hear their fervent desire to stay clean and sober mixed with the deep fear that when they are released, without family or an environment that supports them in sobriety, they would return to addiction.

It makes me yearn for a society where we are committed to supporting each other in accessing our highest visions for our lives.

I see the programs at the jail and for recovery afterwards taking so much affirmative action toward that goal. Yet there are so many that feel alone and unsupported.

It takes a village

While I have no clue how to solve the deeper societal forces that allow anyone to be on heroin at 11 or stabbed at 13, I do know that if each of us takes a stand, each of us chooses to speak from our hearts, act from love, we will surely see the end of a world driven by greed and competition. These forces can only succeed with our cooperation.

If we all withdraw our need to attack, to blame, to find fault and instead look to each other with eyes of innocence and kindness, the world would turn on its ear.

"My religion is simple. My religion is kindness." — Dalai Lama.

This is my vision and I will continue to act upon it. I hope one day our prisons will be empty because we have learned how to love and support each other.

As Captain Picard would say on "Star Trek," "Make it so!"

