Savannah Hanson: Seeing only innocence

"Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all of the barriers within yourself that you have built against it … Every illusion is one of fear, whatever form it takes …

"If you seek love outside yourself you can be certain that you perceive hatred within, and are afraid of it. Yet peace will never come from the illusion of love, but only from its reality." — Chapter 16, part 4 in "A Course In Miracles."

Many of us have dedicated ourselves to clearing the obstacles to love. Yet the ego thought system guards the entrance to heaven on earth. The ego is dedicated to appearing to protect us through attack and retribution while holy relationships is the ticket to true intimacy and joy.

Last night I watched a movie called "Thirteen Days."

The world teetered on the verge of nuclear war during the Cuban missile crisis. Various events triggered the military to demand the "rules of engagement" be enacted to retaliate against any attack on U.S. personnel.

The catastrophic loss of lives that may have occurred if war broke out can hardly be imagined. This is how the need for vengeance can play out on the world stage.

As we devote ourselves to uncovering obstacles within, we get to witness all the wounds and mind conditioning surface to be loved back to wholeness.

If we are lucky, mighty companions accompany us to ensure us of our own innocence, regardless of what is discovered in the bunker of consciousness. The ego repeatedly tries to convince us that we are guilty, a trap most will fall into easily.

In holy relationship we come together for a common goal and devote ourselves to seeing only innocence, thus dismantling the foundation of the ego, guilt.

Finding your inner strength

I have had the great fortune to be a part of a year long online program called the Total Transformation Course. This worldwide community is creating a family devoted to seeing each others' innocence. This foundation gave me the inner strength to face a challenge in my personal life.

My closest friend locally suddenly decided a perceived error required her to possibly end our friendship. Since I had not noticed anything wrong, it was a shock to say the least.

I got to witness the accuracy of "A Course of Miracles" assertion in Chapter 16, part 7, "Do not underestimate the intensity of the ego's drive for vengeance on the past … For the ego remembers everything you have done that has offended it, and seeks retribution of you."

While initially falling back into the trap of examining my entire being looking for error, reinforcing guilt, I was able to pull out and restore myself to my own innocence. I was able to also witness my friend's innocence and see this soul agreement.

The contrast between guilt and innocence, holy relationship and ego has been blazed against the sky for me to see where each path leads. The breech threatened my peace initially yet ultimately lead to me being willing to dive fully into the obstacle of loneliness that had long been present within me.

By facing and moving through that strong fear, I fell through a trap door and discovered a solidity of presence that is unique from what I had previously known. This connection to self can hold in ALL circumstances, regardless of what occurs outside. This is what we are all ultimately seeking. I know I will look back on this with extreme gratitude as this major paradigm shift was anchored.

We never feel good when we get caught in blame, being right, comparison, vengeance. The contrast to the joy, freedom, release that is experienced when we dedicate ourselves to innocence is so extreme, that eventually we will be incapable of turning back. We will be willing to leave all behind that does not hold us in our own and others incorruptible innocence.

To have been held absolutely guiltless for a year in my Total Transformation Course family is so life altering, I now have the courage and foundation to do whatever it takes, to let go of whatever must fall away to sustain my own innocence and holy relationship with myself and others. This is what these times are asking of us.

To turn away from blame and judgment and embrace radical forgiveness. The peace and calm that will become our everyday reality will be more than enough to provide the motivation to stay the course. We permanently leave behind the world of stress and tension once we clearly see the choice at hand.

