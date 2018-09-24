Savannah Hanson: Miracles

With so much chaos, it is easy to get caught in a downward spiraling mind trap of ego thought. The more apparent problems that appear, the more stressed we can become and the more focused on problems we are likely to be.

It takes someone who has dominion of their own consciousness to be able to pull out of that descent and shift out of the ego thought system. Since what we focus on increases, it's a good practice to deliberately shift our attention to the opposite of our challenges.

For instance, if we have a health issue, we can focus on the parts of ourself that feel well. If we are experiencing scarcity, what aspect of our life is abundant? We can spend time each day celebrating what is working in our lives.

In our relationship, what do we appreciate about the person with whom we are angry? By deliberately shifting our attention, we begin to lay new tracks in the neural nets of our brain, accessing the unconscious with new commands and ways of being. Over time with enough dedication and practice, we can begin to shift our "reality" out of the ego thought system into our own miraculous divinity.

When life gives you lemons …

Lately I have had a number of personal experiences where I did not make a seeming problem real and the results were good to spectacular.

When I realized I had somehow left my computer somewhere in town, I felt my stomach drop out. Yet I then was able to shift into peace and trust all was well.

Sure enough, it turned up unharmed the next day. This saves us inordinate stress to not keep living out the worst case scenario.

When the nervous system is in over active mode, it is easy to skip straight to disaster thinking. I was able to do the same thing when my credit cards disappeared, trusting they would be returned (they were). When I could not get affordable international plane tickets, I dropped into miracle mode and ended up with two frequent flier summertime tickets even though it initially appeared impossible.

I had done a ritual to abundance and the next day was offered a very valuable experience that was beyond anything I could imagine.

Lately, a number of people have told me of powerful stories of turning around seeming disasters with an ability to keep their attention focused beyond allegiance to ego. Yes, it is a form of law of attraction without the downside of self blame when things do not go as hoped or planned. If that occurs, we can let go of resistance and trust that somehow this unexpected outcome will turn out to bring a miracle in its wake.

Making the conscious shift

A few examples I heard within the last few weeks.

A friend needed some expensive medication for a long lasting health condition and hesitated, but ultimately decided she was worth it. She paid for it when her insurance refused to cover it even after a protest was lodged. Yet later she found out the insurance had reversed their decision and paid in full.

Another friend made a commitment to saying yes to whatever was offered him, something that had previously been very difficult for him. He spent a lot of time diving into his resistance to receiving.

Yet, it was still a huge surprise when a short time later he was discussing with a friend how he had a book he was planning to write but didn't feel he had the time to devote himself to it. She asked how much time he would need to write the book. When he said a year, she offered to cover his expenses for that time so he could devote himself to the book.

For six years my miracle buddy Tiina needed a second kidney transplant. She saw in her mind being part of a pilgrimage to Israel and the deposit was due soon.

How could she commit while on dialysis? Yet she found a way to move beyond the body to know all is well.

"How it happened was basically that (she knew) I am beyond all illness, that even if the body would never heal, it would not have any effect on me because I am beyond everything, so loved and graced forever," she said. "After this revelation, I just realized that the body does not matter at all … it has no effect on who I AM!

"Then I let go on some level and started to see signs. I started to feel physically fit, to feel better. Then suddenly I KNEW the kidney was going to come. I knew all of it. Then it happened exactly as I was told (within)."

A miracle indeed.

