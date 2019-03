Nominated for Best Foreign Language Film (Germany) at the recent Academy Awards, the sweeping romantic historical drama "Never Look Away" follows thirty years in the life of a great artist, loosely based on Gerhard Richter, one of the 20th century's most admired visual artists (played by Tom Schilling).

The film goes from a childhood witnessing Nazi Germany, to post-war East Berlin, where he falls in love with a young woman whose father is an ex-Nazi murderer in hiding to escaping to the West at the time of the Berlin Wall, and ultimately being part of the exciting new movement in contemporary art.

"Never Look Away" is now playing at the Onyx Theatre in Nevada City.

Run time 190 minutes, Rated R, all shows 21 and over.

For movie times and information please visit theonyxtheatre.com.