Saturday morning Christmas movies at Del Oro Theatre

Sierra Theaters is showing a series of holiday-themed family movies on Saturday mornings in December at Del Oro Theatre.

Ready for a little Christmas spirit to brighten up these winter days? Sierra Theaters is here to help with a series of holiday-themed family movies on Saturday mornings in December. The series begins Saturday, Dec. 3 and continues through Dec. 24 at the Del Oro Theatre in downtown Grass Valley. Each movie will play once at 10 a.m. The snack bar will be open and we’ll have hot cocoa for all. All tickets are only $5.

Start the holiday season off with A Christmas Story (1983) on Dec. 3. In the 1940’s, in the town of Hammond, 9-year-old Ralphie wants one thing for Christmas — an official Red Ryder BB rifle. When he asks his mother for the BB gun for Christmas, she says, “No, you’ll shoot your eye out!” This is the classic Christmas comedy that includes the infamous leg lamp! How fun to watch it on the big screen!

Next up is Elf (2003), starring Will Ferrell on Dec. 10. As a baby, Buddy (Ferrell) crawls into Santa’s toy bag and is whisked off to the North Pole, where he is raised as an elf. A misfit who grows to be three times the size of his elf family, Buddy ultimately heads to his birthplace of New York City to seek out his roots. Unfortunately, they turn out to be a “Scrooge”-like father and a cynical ten-year-old stepbrother who doesn’t believe in Santa. Worst of all, everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas. But using his simple elf ways, Buddy sets out to single-handedly win over his family and save Christmas in New York, hoping to at last find his true place in the world.

The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) starring Chevy Chase and showing on Dec. 17. Written by beloved 80s filmmaker John Hughes, this slapstick comedy tells the story of the Griswold family spending Christmas vacation at home with their relatives and the ensuing mayhem. Guaranteed fun and laughter all around.

Finally, on Christmas Eve morning, Dec. 24, join us for the beloved holiday classic, The Polar Express (2004), starring Tom Hanks. A young boy lies awake in his room one snowy Christmas Eve, excited and alert. He’s listening for a sound he’s afraid that he might never hear — the ringing bells of Santa’s sleigh. Suddenly, a thunderous roar startles the boy. Clearing the mist from his window he sees a gleaming black train rumbling to a stop right in front of his house. The boy rushes outside, clad only in his pajamas and slippers, and is met by the train’s conductor who seems to be waiting just for him. “Well, are you coming?” the conductor inquires. “Where?” the boy asks. “Why, to the North Pole — of course. This is the Polar Express!” What unfolds is an adventure that follows a doubting young boy, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

All tickets are only $5 for all films in the series. All shows begin at 10 a.m. at Del Oro Theatre. Advanced tickets may be purchased at the box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com .

Source: Sierra Theaters