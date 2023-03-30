Bear River High School graduate Nathan Falstreau has lived and worked in San Francisco for much of his adult life, most recently for social media company Nextdoor. But a series of returns to his hometown following news of his father’s cancer diagnosis led him embrace art as a form of expression and empowerment.
Falstreau, 45, who in his art goes by “Hey I’m Nathan,” incorporates a bright palette with collaged pieces of everyday life accumulated over three decades. His work has been described as a blending of abstract, psychedelic and mixed media. The art is vibrant and eclectic from afar and takes on a whole new meaning once the eyes zoom in.
His father’s death in 2020, and a series of museum visits with his mother, proved to be an artist’s Call to Action, but his diverse palette is inspired by a multitude of life experiences since leaving Grass Valley to attend University of the Pacific in 1996.
Struggles with alcoholism during his 20s and 30s eventually degraded his career, ruined relationships and left him homeless in 2009. After being dropped as associate director of admissions for an art school, he spent several years working as a laborer for a small San Francisco glass shop. Sobriety eventually caught up with him and his determination was strengthened by the empowering sense of healing he experienced while making art.
Nathan’s original art will be on display and for sale at Brew Bakers Coffee and Tea House at 209 W. Main St. in Grass Valley, from April 1 through June. A special artist’s reception will take place at Brew Bakers on Saturday, April 1, from 4 to 6 p.m.
His mother, Grass Valley resident Marylou Falstreau, has been a working artist for more than four decades.
To see Nathan’s art online, visit https://heyimnathan.com/. Art prints and stickers will also be available at Brew Bakers and through his website.