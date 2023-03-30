Bear River High School graduate Nathan Falstreau has lived and worked in San Francisco for much of his adult life, most recently for social media company Nextdoor. But a series of returns to his hometown following news of his father’s cancer diagnosis led him embrace art as a form of expression and empowerment.

Falstreau, 45, who in his art goes by “Hey I’m Nathan,” incorporates a bright palette with collaged pieces of everyday life accumulated over three decades. His work has been described as a blending of abstract, psychedelic and mixed media. The art is vibrant and eclectic from afar and takes on a whole new meaning once the eyes zoom in.