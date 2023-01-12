The Center for the Arts is pleased to present the Sam Grisman Project at The Center for the Arts today, January 12. Bassist Sam Grisman, son of legendary mandolinist David Grisman, has formed a new band to honor the musical legacy of his father and his dear friend Jerry Garcia. Sam Grisman Project brings together a group of incredibly versatile and talented musicians who are also some of his closest friends. The core four members of the group, Grisman, Ric Robertson, Aaron Lipp, and Chris English will be touring heavily in 2023 and beyond.
The music that his father David Grisman and close friend, Jerry Garcia, made in the early 90s in the house that Sam grew up in is some of the most timeless acoustic music ever recorded, and triggers Sam’s oldest and fondest musical memories. What he finds most inspiring about this material is the way their camaraderie and their love and joy for the music, simply oozes out of each recording. It is also impressive how deeply they get beneath their favorite songs — whether they are originals, covers, or traditional/old-time tunes — and how expertly that material was curated.
Sam’s goal in starting Sam Grisman Project is to build a platform for him and his friends to showcase their genuine passion and appreciation for the legacy of Dawg and Jerry’s music. By playing some of their beloved repertoires and sharing the original music that his own collective has to offer, Sam will also show the impact that this music has on developing his own musical voice. Ultimately, there is nothing that makes Sam happier than playing great songs with his best friends with the hope to share that happiness with audiences all over.
Know & GO WHAT: Sam Grisman Project presents the music of Garcia/Grisman WHERE: The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Thursday, January 12 | Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. TICKETS: $20-30 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://sforce.co/3DrdsXv or (530) 274-8384