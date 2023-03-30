On the Cover John Lucas, Scott Wilson, Jerry Earwood, Gary Epps and Paul Lear make up the band Yacht Rock Fever. | Submitted photo {related_content_uuid}ec1e44a2-fd63-42ce-8b3e-119922da98a4{/related_content_uuid}
Yacht rock is a popular music category that exemplifies the softer rock songs of the late 1970s to the early 1980s. Yacht Rock is known for its relaxed and mellow atmosphere but is also upbeat, and fans often sing along to their favorites as they make their way to the dance floor.
The music was already being played by a local group but not everyone who had heard of the band knew what to expect when they came to hear them play. The band, Shaky Ground, which formed four years ago and survived through the pandemic, welcomed a new member last year who pointed out that their name did not really match their sound. Now they have taken on a new name, “Yacht Rock Fever,” which lets people know exactly what they are all about.
Drummer Scott Wilson was part of (and managed) the reggae band MYSTAFYA and the funk band Elevation before joining the popular band (then called) Shaky Ground last spring. He said he didn’t want to join the group at first, thinking they had a different sound.
“I thought Shaky Ground was a blues band,” Wilson said. “But it turned out they were playing 38 of the top 40 yacht rock songs.”
At the beginning of the year, the band decided to change their name to more clearly define their sound, which is Yacht rock albeit with a bit of a funky twist. “If we are a yacht rock band, why not put it in the name,” Wilson said. “A lot of people know of it and know it’s a total party and a fun thing to do. We don’t want to fall into that soft rock category. We want to keep people dancing, up-tempo and upbeat. Sailing (by the Commodores) is probably one of our only slow songs that we play.”
Yacht Rock Fever will be entertaining patrons at the Miners Foundry on Friday, March 31, with songs by Steely Dan, Boz Skaggs, Hall & Oates, Paul Simon, The Doobie Brothers, Player, and many other familiar artists. The group of accomplished musicians plays fun, upbeat songs that are familiar to the young and old.
“Typically, anything around Steely Dan,” Wilson said. “Boz Skaggs, Hall & Oats, everything that revolved around those groups. The music is basically those songs that came out between 1976 and 1984.”
Wilson on drums sets the beat and joins guitarist John Lucas, harmonica player and percussion and vocalist Jerry Earwood, Gary Epps on keyboard and vocals and bassist Paul Lear who also sings. The four original members often join together to blend their voices in strong four part harmonies, which adds to the yacht rock sound.
While as Shaky Ground they played a bit of a more bluesy sound, as Yacht Rock Fever they are focused on the music that is catching on with a cross section of the population – those older folk who grew up watching Miami Vice and listening to the music and a younger set that is discovering the sound and taking it to another level, Wilson said.
“Because it’s becoming a thing, we find we have the younger crowds showing up and they usually show up in nautical wear like a captain’s hat or a striped shirt or a sailor’s hat,” Wilson said. “People show up ready for a goofy, fun time. It’s a blast.”
Of course, nautical wear is optional but simply adds to the fun.
While capitalizing on the popularity of the genre, members of Yacht Rock Fever is hardly sitting on its laurels, as the members continue to learn new music. Even if you have seen the band before, it’s likely there will be something new to enjoy, Wilson said.
“We typically will learn two to three new songs between gigs,” he said. “This music is tricky. It sounds smooth and easy but it’s very intricate, like Steely Dan music, it’s detailed.”
Wilson said it’s one of the things he really enjoys about playing with the group. “I really love that about this band. They want to continue to learn. They don’t sit still. This band continues to learn new songs.”
He added that with the transition from Shaky Ground to Yacht Rock Fever, even with the number of songs they already knew, there were plenty more songs to play and to learn.
“There’s way more than 40 yacht rock sounds so we look at what we can play and what we can handle,” Wilson said.
Based on recent gigs in the area, it seems the band is handling it all very well.
Yacht Rock Fever is enjoying both local and regional popularity. Wilson added he feels like the timing is good for this show after all the bad weather and is looking forward to entertaining the crowd — of any age. If you love yacht rock, you will really love this band.
KNOW & GO WHO: Yacht Rock Fever (formerly Shaky Ground) WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 WHEN: Friday, March 31. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. HOW: $20 in Advance / $25 at the Door. Advance price closes at 4 p.m., the day of the show. MORE INFO: www.minersfoundry.org; Or call (530) 265-5040 {related_content_uuid}6c4e4530-da10-4fe0-886a-7f199ae04c65{/related_content_uuid}