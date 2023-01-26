The Beatles Guitar Project brings two landmark The Beatles albums, A Hard Day’s Night and HELP! to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, according to a press release.
“Ostensibly they were their first ‘soundtrack albums,’” the release states. “More importantly, they were the first Beatles albums that consisted entirely of original songs from the band. Every track on A Hard Day’s Night and HELP! were Lennon /McCartney originals.”
Both albums will be performed in full in the original order, according to the release. Dozens of professional musicians from the greater Sacramento area have collaborated and come together for this winter tour, in an effort to raise funding to support and advance music education through SPMA including The SPMA Guitar Project and the SPMA Scholarship Fund, which helps to bring music education and guitar programs to underserved schools in the greater Sacramento region, the release states.
This event features some of Sacramento’s greats, the release states, including Jessica Malone, Christopher Gabriel Nelson, Anthony Tavianini, Darrin Baker, Zachary Proteau and Greg Williams with The Beatles Guitar Project rhythm section and horn section, scored and arranged by director Benjamin J McClara.
A Hard Day’s Night and HELP! — live in concert event takes place Friday, Jan. 27.
KNOW & GO WHAT: The Beatles Guitar Project Presents: A Hard Day’s Night + HELP! Live in Concert! WHEN: Friday, January 27 Doors 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m. WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley TICKETS: Available for purchase through The Center for the Arts CONTACT: Ben McClara, 916-207-5678 {related_content_uuid}f31b50cc-ccba-4497-a148-be86be8263d9{/related_content_uuid}