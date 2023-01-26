TheBeatlesGuitarProject-PRO-012623

The concert features Sacramento greats, Jessica Malone, Christopher Gabriel Nelson, Anthony Tavianini, Darrin Baker, Zachary Proteau & Greg Williams with The Beatles Guitar Project rhythm section and horn section, scored and arranged by director Benjamin J McClara, the press release stated.

 Submitted photo

The Beatles Guitar Project brings two landmark The Beatles albums, A Hard Day’s Night and HELP! to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, according to a press release.

“Ostensibly they were their first ‘soundtrack albums,’” the release states. “More importantly, they were the first Beatles albums that consisted entirely of original songs from the band. Every track on A Hard Day’s Night and HELP! were Lennon /McCartney originals.”