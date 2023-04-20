HOKA and RunNation invite all humans to lace up and fly together. We are excited for new adventures filled with the joy and optimism that movement gives each and every one of us.
RunNation Film Festival features captivating, fast-moving and emotive short films. Two hours of heart-pounding running — you won’t break a sweat, but you may wipe a tear. From the elite athletes’ experience to the back-of-the-pack runners, you’ll live the good, the bad and the painful. It’s more than just tracks and trails, roads and ultras; these are films that will inspire us all to put on our sneakers and pound the pavement.
This year’s RunNation selections showcase six short films with a focus on FKT’s (Fastest Known Times), mental health and conservation. Finding Salvation is the story of ultra runner, conservationist and father, Kieron Douglass. Kieron’s life is a testament to the human spirit, everything we can achieve and our ability to overcome adversity. Chris Fisher — To Top testifies to the human spirit’s capacity to push the body to achieve 400k vertical feet in one month.
The tour includes the world premiere of Australian film The Long Pathway, highlighting Australian trail runner Lucy Clark’s dream of setting the speed record for New Zealand’s 3000km Te Araroa track.
The film festival takes place at the Auburn State Theatre on Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m.
KNOW & GO WHAT: RunNation Film Festival WHEN: Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA ADMISSION: $10 (includes $2 fee) MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156 {related_content_uuid}7bb833b0-0954-455a-bca7-ef835b6daacb{/related_content_uuid}