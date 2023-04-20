RunNationFilmFestival-PRO-042023

 Submitted photo.

HOKA and RunNation invite all humans to lace up and fly together. We are excited for new adventures filled with the joy and optimism that movement gives each and every one of us.

RunNation Film Festival features captivating, fast-moving and emotive short films. Two hours of heart-pounding running — you won’t break a sweat, but you may wipe a tear. From the elite athletes’ experience to the back-of-the-pack runners, you’ll live the good, the bad and the painful. It’s more than just tracks and trails, roads and ultras; these are films that will inspire us all to put on our sneakers and pound the pavement.