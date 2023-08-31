On a moonlit night in the magical forest setting of the North Columbia Schoolhouse amphitheater, poet and translator Zara Houshmand will read her translations of the great Sufi mystic poet. Robert Heirendt, Tim Bulkley, Murray Campbell, Karl Chelette, and Randy McKean will accompany Zara, performing new compositions inspired by Rumi’s poems and improvisations in dialog with the poetry.
Zara Houshmand first began translating Rumi twenty years ago, as a way of studying deeply the 13th-century Sufi mystic poet who wrote of ecstatic love, spiritual longing, and the deepest of human friendships. She is an Iranian-American writer whose work bridges cultural divides and includes poetry, theatre, memoir, and literary translation. She was one of the pioneers in the use of virtual reality as an art form and worked with the Mind & Life Institute for two decades on books representing the Dalai Lama’s dialogues with Western scientists. Her collaborative writing includes A Mirror Garden, with Monir Farmanfarmaian (Knopf, 2007) Running Toward Mystery, with the Venerable Tenzin Priyadarshi (Random House, 2020), “Moon and Sun: A Selection of the Rubaiyat of Molana Jalal al-Din Rumi” (2020). For more information visit her website at www.zarahoushmand.com
Singer/Songwriter/Composer/Producer Robert Heirendt’s artistic vision is about interweaving. From the weaving together of diverse roots music influences, complex patterns, juxtaposed rhythms, experiences, and feelings, he strives to create sounds and textures that take the listener to new places. A multi-instrumentalist, Robert specializes in the mbira dzavadzimu, a type of kalimba instrument from Zimbabwe. He has studied traditional Zimbabwaen trance music for over a decade. Prior to this, he played keyboards in many bands beginning in the 1980s. A few of his primary musical influences are The Beatles, Bill Monroe, Andrew Bird, JS Bach, Miles Davis, Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel, and David Sylvian. Robert works as a music therapist/social worker, using music to help children and families connect with their higher selves. He currently plays in the free jazz/groove band Tumble.
Back in 2014, Robert Heirendt discovered the Quatrains of Rumi. He was inspired by one of the Quatrains to write a musical composition, “Old Statues Watching”, which was recorded by his band Tumble and was featured on their debut album, “Music for Trio”.
By coincidence or fate, in 2018, Zara attended a Tumble house concert, and through conversation, Robert discovered that she was indeed the translator of Quatrains that he had been loving for years.
In the intervening years, Robert began to compose several new pieces of music, each inspired by a specific Quatrain from Zara’s translations. A mutual friend of theirs, Annette Dunklin had also composed a piece based on one of the poems, which will be included in the program.
So now, on Friday, Sept 1, 2023, this artistic relationship is finally coming to fruition! For this special performance of music and poetry, Robert has invited musical friends, Randy McKean (reeds), Tim Bulkley (vibes), Karl Chelette (bass), and Murray Campbell (English horn & violin) to join him.
Come and enjoy a beautiful summer evening under the trees and stars in the North Columbia Schoolhouse amphitheater, being transformed by the ageless poetry of Rumi, and inspired music.