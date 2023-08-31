Rumi

At the North Columbia Schoolhouse amphitheater, poet and translator Zara Houshmand will read her translations of Rumi.

 Provided Photo

On a moonlit night in the magical forest setting of the North Columbia Schoolhouse amphitheater, poet and translator Zara Houshmand will read her translations of the great Sufi mystic poet. Robert Heirendt, Tim Bulkley, Murray Campbell, Karl Chelette, and Randy McKean will accompany Zara, performing new compositions inspired by Rumi’s poems and improvisations in dialog with the poetry.

Zara Houshmand first began translating Rumi twenty years ago, as a way of studying deeply the 13th-century Sufi mystic poet who wrote of ecstatic love, spiritual longing, and the deepest of human friendships. She is an Iranian-American writer whose work bridges cultural divides and includes poetry, theatre, memoir, and literary translation. She was one of the pioneers in the use of virtual reality as an art form and worked with the Mind & Life Institute for two decades on books representing the Dalai Lama’s dialogues with Western scientists. Her collaborative writing includes A Mirror Garden, with Monir Farmanfarmaian (Knopf, 2007) Running Toward Mystery, with the Venerable Tenzin Priyadarshi (Random House, 2020), “Moon and Sun: A Selection of the Rubaiyat of Molana Jalal al-Din Rumi” (2020). For more information visit her website at www.zarahoushmand.com