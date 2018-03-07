Royal Shakespeare Company presents ‘Twelfth Night’ at Sutton Cinemas in Grass Valley
March 7, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: Sutton Cinemas Presents
WHAT: Royal Shakespeare Company Live: Twelfth Night
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14
WHERE: Sutton Cinemas, 399 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
TICKETS: $15 All Seats; Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office
INFO: http://www.sierratheaters.com, 530-477-9000
Sutton Cinemas presents a brand new series of plays, live from Stratford-Upon-Avon, performed by the Royal Shakespeare Company. The first in the series, the comedy "Twelfth Night," shows at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at Sutton Cinemas in the Brunswick Basin.
"Twelfth Night" is a tale of unrequited love — hilarious and heartbreaking. Two twins are separated in a shipwreck, and forced to fend for themselves in a strange land. The first twin, Viola, falls in love with Orsino, who dotes on OIivia, who falls for Viola but is idolized by Malvolio. Enter Sebastian, who is the spitting image of his twin sister…
Christopher Luscombe, Director of the "glorious" (Daily Telegraph) "Love's Labour's Lost" and "Much Ado About Nothing" (2014 and 2016), returns to the Royal Shakespeare Company to tackle Shakespeare's greatest comedy, a brilliantly bittersweet account of "the whirligig of time."
The Royal Shakespeare Company Live Series continues with "Macbeth" on May 23, "Romeo & Juliet" on Aug. 29, and "The Merry Wives of Windsor" on Oct. 10.
Series passes are available for a limited time — all four productions for $50. Passes are available at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office.
Individual tickets for "Twelfth Night" are $15 for all seats. Advance tickets are available now at the Sutton Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com. Sutton Cinemas is located at 399 Sutton Way in the Brunswick Basin.
KNOW & GO
WHO: Sutton Cinemas Presents
WHAT: Royal Shakespeare Company Live: Twelfth Night
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14
WHERE: Sutton Cinemas, 399 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
TICKETS: $15 All Seats; Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office
INFO: http://www.sierratheaters.com, 530-477-9000
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Wesley Robertson, host of ‘Rockin-N-Stompin’ show on KVMR, dies after wreck, friends say
- Judge recuses self, sides tell their story of fatal dog fight
- Grass Valley Police: Marijuana deal turns into robbery, 2 suspects in custody
- Adrian Molina, Bear River High School grad, wins Oscar for ‘Coco’
- Placer authorities arrest 3 Nevada County residents in home invasion