Royal Shakespeare Company presents ‘Twelfth Night’ at Sutton Cinemas in Grass Valley

Sutton Cinemas presents a brand new series of plays, live from Stratford-Upon-Avon, performed by the Royal Shakespeare Company. The first in the series, the comedy "Twelfth Night," shows at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at Sutton Cinemas in the Brunswick Basin.

"Twelfth Night" is a tale of unrequited love — hilarious and heartbreaking. Two twins are separated in a shipwreck, and forced to fend for themselves in a strange land. The first twin, Viola, falls in love with Orsino, who dotes on OIivia, who falls for Viola but is idolized by Malvolio. Enter Sebastian, who is the spitting image of his twin sister…

Christopher Luscombe, Director of the "glorious" (Daily Telegraph) "Love's Labour's Lost" and "Much Ado About Nothing" (2014 and 2016), returns to the Royal Shakespeare Company to tackle Shakespeare's greatest comedy, a brilliantly bittersweet account of "the whirligig of time."

The Royal Shakespeare Company Live Series continues with "Macbeth" on May 23, "Romeo & Juliet" on Aug. 29, and "The Merry Wives of Windsor" on Oct. 10.

Series passes are available for a limited time — all four productions for $50. Passes are available at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office.

Individual tickets for "Twelfth Night" are $15 for all seats. Advance tickets are available now at the Sutton Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com. Sutton Cinemas is located at 399 Sutton Way in the Brunswick Basin.