‘Round Mountain Suite’ featured at Nevada City Winery
Like many of us, Betsy Lombard’s view of life changed in March 2020. During her period of introspection, her eyes opened to a deeper love of her immediate environment.
When she looked out her studio windows at the madrones, especially, she thought, “why haven’t I painted these more?” So she began to. When it snowed, she painted…live, quickly, before the snow melted. Taking a walk on Sugarloaf, she saw the oaks and distant view across Yuba River canyon and photographed it to paint later. Earlier works were finished using the view out her windows.
The most intimate level of things drew appreciation: leaves, feathers, bark (madrone paper!), spider web mandalas, a tree frog’s eye mask. The viewer experiences these reflective moments of awe and quietude.
Living in Nevada City since early 2001 on five acres with off-grid power and a 950 square foot studio floating amongst the trees on the second floor, Lombard continues her work, part plein air and also larger studio works.
“Round Mountain Suite,” a suite of oil paintings done in and nearby Lombard’s Round Mountain art studio, will be on exhibit in the Nevada City Winery Gallery from September 1 through October 2. Check the website for hours: http://www.ncwinery.com. The Opening Reception will be Friday, September 2, with Lombard present from 6 to 8 p.m.
Source: Nevada City Winery
WHAT: “Round Mountain Suite;” Art at Nevada City Winery
WHEN: Sept. 1 – Oct. 2; Opening reception Sept. 2
WHERE: Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring St.
MORE INFO: http://www.ncwinery.com ; 530.265.9463; Andrea@ncwinery.com
