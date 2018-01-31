Rotary Casino Night goes Mardi Gras in Grass Valley

The Rotary Club of Grass Valley announces their annual Casino Night starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Foothill Event Center. This is the 27th annual event for the Rotary Club of Grass Valley. This year the casino night event will celebrate Mardi Gras.

The Mardi Gras Casino Night will feature live jazz entertainment.

Mardi Gras inspired attire is encouraged and there will be prizes for the people's choice award for best attire.

The event will feature Black Jack, Craps, Texas Hold-Em, and a fun new Chuck-A-Luck dice game. Guest can also spin the Wheel of Bacon!

No host bar and food will be available. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Tri Counties Bank in Downtown Grass Valley or Tess' Kitchen Store or online at Brown Paper Tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Rotary Club of Grass Valley's youth activities — Lyman Gilmore School, College Scholarships, youth leadership training, Rotary Youth Exchange, speech and music contests, and literacy promotion activities.