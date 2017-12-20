Ross Maak: Star Wars brings the laughs

I won't give away anything major, (and no plot points at all) but if you're supersensitive to spoilers you probably shouldn't read this. That said, if you're supersensitive to spoilers, you've probably found a way to see it already.

Saturday night I (finally) had a chance to go see the new Star Wars movie.

My review? It's awesome. The storyline is fair to good. The action scenes are wonderful. The CGI is second-to-none. And this movie brought something that had been missing from previous films in the series.

The Last Jedi brought the funny.

That's a huge bonus for me. In my opinion, there are very few movies or television shows that can't be improved greatly by making me laugh. (Don't get me wrong. There are some. I don't want someone cracking jokes in a Saw movie, for instance.)

One of the things that brought NCIS to the top of the "alphabet soup" shows was humor. One of my favorite shows of all time was the little-watched Leverage, which I found to be quite lighthearted and funny.

Recommended Stories For You

When I first went to see the first Avengers movie I had watched a few of the movies from the Marvel Universe — and enjoyed them. When I heard The Avengers was in the works, I was scared of another over-budgeted flick with a weak plot and too many stars.

But that movie was so fun and clever and smart and funny — it vaulted into my top 10 almost immediately.

Star Wars has always brought a little subtle humor to its movies. (Anyone in need of a scruffy-looking nerf herder? I'm not. I'd rather kiss a Wookiee.) But this new one took the laughs to a whole new level.

With Disney taking over the franchise, there were a few times I found myself thinking, "Oh yeah, that's full-on Disney right there." And that happened most often during the funny moments.

These movies are so iconic. The original three may seem dated when it comes to special effects, etc. But really, for being 40 years old, these movies hold up extremely well. I'm worried the humor won't stand up to the test of time.

It could. It might. I really, really hope it does. But it's dangerous ground, in my opinion.

All that said, this is a great movie and a lot of fun. If you're a fan of the franchise, this shouldn't be a disappointment.

Contact City Editor Ross Maak at 530-477-4229 or rmaak@theunion.com.