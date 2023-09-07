Nevada County has become home to more than a few outdoor music festivals, but none had a local focus until native Mark DeMartini talked to Miners Foundry Executive Director, Gretchen Bond about holding an event focused on local talent at a neighborhood park promoting local attendance. Now in its third year, the Deer Creek Music Festival is gaining in popularity as a showcase for area musicians to perform for their friends and neighbors and the word is spreading. Tickets are on sale now for the 3rd Annual Deer Creek Music Festival taking place at Pioneer Park on Saturday, September 9, beginning at 2 p.m.

“I am thrilled how the Deer Creek Music Festival has taken root in our community,” said DeMartini. “I often get approached by local artists wanting to perform in the festival and when I tell peeps that I see on the street about the festival, I often hear back ‘I’ve already got it on my calendar’, which makes me smile.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com