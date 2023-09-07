Nevada County has become home to more than a few outdoor music festivals, but none had a local focus until native Mark DeMartini talked to Miners Foundry Executive Director, Gretchen Bond about holding an event focused on local talent at a neighborhood park promoting local attendance. Now in its third year, the Deer Creek Music Festival is gaining in popularity as a showcase for area musicians to perform for their friends and neighbors and the word is spreading. Tickets are on sale now for the 3rd Annual Deer Creek Music Festival taking place at Pioneer Park on Saturday, September 9, beginning at 2 p.m.
“I am thrilled how the Deer Creek Music Festival has taken root in our community,” said DeMartini. “I often get approached by local artists wanting to perform in the festival and when I tell peeps that I see on the street about the festival, I often hear back ‘I’ve already got it on my calendar’, which makes me smile.”
This year, attendees can expect a nice variety of artists. All genres are welcome, but DeMartini said they are focused on what people are interested in hearing at a festival experience, “I try to balance the music and genres to make a nice set of music for everybody to enjoy,” he said. This year the lineup is made up of area artists new to the festival with just one band making an encore performance which is the headliner Tim High & The Mighty who had their set cut short last year due to rain.
The music begins at 2 p.m. with Chris Heckman. DeMartini said Heckman will set the tone for the event, “It really sets a nice tone for the festival. One of his songs is river-oriented and really ties to our community and honors our creeks, especially Deer Creek, which the festival is named after.”
Other locals performing include Hattie Craven and The Moon Howlers, the Brett Shady Band, and then Kurrency King and One Love Nation. DeMartini said, “Kurrency is quite the performing artist up there on stage and gets everyone dancing with some fun reggae.”
Banner Mountain Blues Band will also be taking the stage before the ever-popular Tim High & The Mighty with special guest Bob Woods close out the night. “I am pleased to have Tim High and the Mighty with Bob Woods back this year to headline! They got cut short on their setlist last year by heavy rain. They are a fun band. I’ve seen them play several times before and everybody loves to dance to their tunes.”
Tim High said he and his band are looking forward to returning to the bandshell at Pioneer Park with a full set list, and the unrivalled Bob Woods sitting in with the band, “It’s going to be a real blast. Last year we didn’t have a regular lead guitar with the band so that was one reason we had Bob with us, but now we do have a regular guitar player who will be playing at the Deer Creek Music Festival, so Bob will be able to choose between playing guitar, saxophone, or his lap steel. We are really excited for it.”
The Nu-Salt Laser Light Shows International will add to the visual delight of the audience as they program lasers to enhance the music.
There will be several retail vendors selling clothing, arts, and other crafts as well as food and beverage vendors at the festival along with a few nonprofits including Sierra Streams who work to protect the local water systems.
DeMartini said word of the festival is spreading, “When I go out to talk to people (about it) they are already aware of the festival and often already have it on their calendar.”
As this festival grows in popularity, staff from Miners Foundry will be challenged to find a way to keep it local. As with the growing success of Jerry Bash which brought over 1,100 patrons to the park, a larger than expected crowd comes with both pluses and minuses. Miners Foundry Marketing Director Kat Kress said, “This year we welcomed 1,163 patrons to Pioneer Park, a record attendance (for Jerry Bash). Nearly 400 more people attended than in any previous year. As we look to 2024, our team is brainstorming ways to support a crowd of this increased size as well as how to lessen the impact on the Pioneer Park neighborhood. We’re hopeful the trend continues for the Deer Creek Music Festival on September 9.”
The exposure artists receive at the Deer Creek Music Festival has given local acts exposure that leads to larger gigs in other major festivals which is part of the purpose of the event as the festival becomes a staple in the community, DeMartini said, “It’s really taken root in our community. It’s clear to me that it is going to expand and grow as the years go by. It’s a very important asset to our community to the residents and to have this place to showcase our amazing local artists.”
High agreed, “It’s a unique festival placing the spotlight on all our great local talent, and I am humbled to be included in that. And with the name, it also brings attention to our awesome little waterway that runs through town, our Deer Creek is a beautiful spot.”
Ticket holders are welcome to bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages to the festival, but no glass or outside alcohol may be brought into Pioneer Park. Attendees are urged to come early to get a place on the lawn and enjoy the music which will begin shortly after the gates open at 1:30 p.m. The weather forecast is looking great, and the lineup is exciting.
DeMartini concluded, “I am feeling this is going the best yet. It’s going to be really fun!”
