Romantic composers at the heart of InConcert Sierra orchestra program

Get swept away by the beauty and eloquence of the Romantic Era in a program of classical music favorites performed by the InConcert Sierra Orchestra Sunday in Grass Valley, as the Greatest Hits of Orchestral Music Vol. 6, will once again be led by conductor Ken Hardin.

This will be the first performance of InConcert Sierra's Third Sunday Series for the 2018-19 season. The program for the annual orchestra concert is curated by Hardin from selections solicited from the audience of their favorite works.

Experience the dynamic sounds of the Romantic works live when the orchestra performs Mendelssohn's Overture from "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Elgar's "Salut d'amour," Schubert's "Symphony No. 2, Movement 1," Borodin's "In the Steppes of Central Asia," Bridge's "Lament for String Orchestra," Glinka's "Kamarinskaya," Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade Suite, Movement 1," and Franck's "Symphony in D minor, Movement 3/Finale."

"The requests just happened to coalesce around the Romantic composers this year," Hardin said. "The program has some really exciting, lovely opportunities to feature individual players in the orchestra and to showcase a contrast between German and Russian Romantics."

The InConcert Sierra orchestra is comprised of 44 professional musicians from around the state. The concert is an annual benefit event for the time-honored nonprofit arts organization, which began in 1946. Individual musicians can be sponsored for this performance to raise funds for InConcert educational programs and services.

For more information, call 530-273-3990 or visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org/.

"With an organization that brings the likes of violinist Joshua Bell, pianists such as Emanuel Ax, Anne-Marie McDermott and Marc-André Hamelin to our community, I know the InConcert Sierra Orchestra will be top-notch," said Lorraine Plagge, a Nevada City resident and InConcert patron. "The orchestra musicians have an incredible level of talent. Every September I look forward to this concert!"

This is the only full orchestra performance by InConcert Sierra. It's Third Sunday Series presents the top emerging and established chamber music ensembles and individual artists from around the world, at its Grass Valley venue. The orchestra also performs with the Sierra Master Chorale holiday and spring concerts as well.

Tickets to the 2 p.m. concert are $38 for general admission and are available by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org (ticketing fees will apply) or in person at BriarPatch Co-op.

There are a limited number of free youth passes for this performance, which must be reserved in advance by calling 530-273-3990.

The concert will at the 12889 Osborn Hill Road in Grass Valley. For more information, please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org.

Source: InConcert Sierra.