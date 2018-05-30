‘Romancing the Muse’ teaches writers how to get and stay inspired

INFO: Register at http://www.BrilliantPlayground.com/Romancing or call Maxima Kahn at 530-263-9780.

WHERE: The Inner Path, 200 Commercial St., Nevada City

Local writer and teacher Maxima Kahn is leading a creative writing workshop entitled "Romancing the Muse" from 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Inner Path in downtown Nevada City.

For writers of all kinds and at all levels of experience, this workshop promises a day of inspiration, imagination and creative play. Kahn will teach participants how to blast through writer's block, court your muse, get and stay inspired to write.

She also guides you to uncover your most authentic and powerful writing voice and to unleash your imagination.

Kahn says of the workshop, "This approach is profoundly effective for all sorts of writing—from poetry to screenplays, memoir to fiction, from writing as healing to writing for publication, from beginners to experienced writers."

Participants will write together and share their writing in a stimulating and supportive environment. Combining enlivening writing exercises with tools to foster an ongoing writing life, this workshop is designed to get participants inspired and writing at their best.

A teacher, creativity coach and life coach, Maxima Kahn has been teaching and working one-on-one with writers and artists since 2004.

Recommended Stories For You

She has taught at the University of California Davis, extension, and her writing has been featured in numerous literary journals.

To register and for more information, visit http://www.BrilliantPlayground.com/Romancing or call Maxima Kahn at 530-263-9780.