Rolling River Day Camp teaches music, science and storytelling in Grass Valley

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday, July 16-19. Please arrive at 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 16, to register

WHO: For children 4 years old to entering 6th grade; older children can become “River Guides”

Children will learn how a loving, forgiving and patient creator rides with them throughout their lives — especially when the waters of life get rough — during Rolling River Day Camp, held Monday through Thursday, July 16-19, in downtown Grass Valley.

Through music, science, storytelling, crafts and recreation, children will learn about our local waterways in western Nevada County and how God calls and blesses through water.

Cost is $20 per child, and $5 for each additional child in a family. Camp includes age-appropriate sessions for children ages 4 through entering sixth grade. Older children are encouraged to become River Guides, helping in the classrooms.

Ask about a scholarship — no child will be turned away! Cost includes a healthy snack and recreation time.

The program builds on three previous years of offering "Earthcare Day Camp." That program taught children that God wants all of us to be good stewards of sacred creation. This year's focus draws on that background.

"Water is all around us, and it's a big issue," said camp organizer and local teacher Margaret Boothby. "This year, we thought we'd transition to focus on our rivers."

A verse from the prophet Isaiah inspires the faith element and service project within that theme: "When you pass through the waters, I will be with you."

The image of people passing through water during a moment of transition or transformation, and sometimes facing fearful challenges in water, recur throughout the Bible. But all have a clear undercurrent assuring God's guidance through changes and difficulties.

Rolling River Day Camp is organized by four local churches and operated at Grass Valley United Methodist Church, 236 S. Church St.

Participating churches are Grass Valley and Nevada City United Methodist, Emmanuel Episcopal and Peace Lutheran. Organizers have decades of experience teaching in the public schools and running faith-based day camps for children.

Hand chimes, birthdays & family time

A free program teaching hand chimes follows the day camp from 12-12:30 p.m. daily at the church. It's a great way to learn to play a musical instrument on the very first day — even without any prior musical experience!

Every year, the program includes a service project. This year's project will ensure that local children can celebrate their birthdays regardless of their family's finances: Children will assemble birthday party packages — including cake mix and a birthday-appropriate message from scripture — that will be provided to Interfaith Food Ministry.

Interfaith Food Ministry, supported by area faith congregations, provides nutritious fresh food and staples to thousands of local families facing food insecurity.

Rolling River's birthday party packages let children know that God is with them at their birthday, too — regardless of their circumstances, organizers said.

A family program highlighting the children's projects, crafts and music concludes the camp at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at the church. Baked goods and beverages will be served.

For more information, visit http://www.GV-UMC.org or call Grass Valley United Methodist Church at 530-272-1946.

Trina Kleist is youth & outreach coordinator at Peace Lutheran Church. For more information visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org.