Rolling out the red carpet : Local filmmaker to screen his movie at the Del Oro Theatre

TICKETS: Tickets http://www.RandysCanvas.ORG/GrassValley or 800-838-3006. General Admission $12; Tickets provided by Brown Paper Tickets and are not available at the theater. All ticket proceeds benefit autism.

Eye Scream Films​ ​presents the Nevada County red carpet screening of "Randy's Canvas" directed by Grass Valley native, Sean Michael Beyer, at 6 p.m. Monday at the Del Oro Theatre.

Filmmaker Sean Michael Beyer was born and raised in Grass Valley and graduated high school from Nevada Union High School in 1981. He grew up watching movies at the Del Oro Theatre, back when it was one theater with a balcony, which, he said, "makes screening his film there all the more exciting."

The film took over 11 years to make and recently took home awards for winning Best Film and Best Actor at the 2018 AutFest International Film Festival sponsored by the Autism Society of America, presented by Ed Asner (a TV icon and star of "The Christmas Card," shot in Nevada County).

"A labor of love to say the least," Beyer said.

About the film

Randy​ ​(Adam Carbone​, Best Actor, AutFest 2018​)​ ​is a young man with autism who aspires to be an artist. Curator​ ​Maurizio D'Oro​ (​Massi Furlan, "The Dark Knight Rises")​ notices his talent and opens many doors for him, including the chance to study with the renowned art professor, ​Hausdorff (​ Richard Riehle​, "Casino"​)​, a​nd to have his work shown in a gallery.

Recommended Stories For You

When Randy falls in love for the first time, his life begins to spin out of control as he tries to deal with a roller coaster of emotions and first-time experiences.

With the help of his new classmate ​Cassie​ ​(Scout Taylor-Compton​, "Halloween​")​ he learns valuable lessons about friendship, emotions and acceptance.

In addition to the red carpet screening on Monday, "Randy's Canvas" ​will be released by Vision Films on Sept. 18 on premium video on demand cable, digital platforms and DVD online retailers​.