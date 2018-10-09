Rod Byers: Locals shine at 2018 Nevada County Fair Home Winemaking Competition

Best of Show and Judges Choice Award:

This year there were 52 wines entered in the County Fair.

Red wines remained the most popular category with 67 percent of the total wines entered. Zinfandel was the leading red varietal with nine entries.

Of the 35 red wines entered, there were nine different varieties represented. Red Blends, an increasingly popular category, was the next largest group with seven wines.

Other categories included three fruit wines, two rosés and 11 white wines.

Congratulations to David Blitstein for winning both the Best White Wine and Best of Show Award with his crisp, fruity and delicious 2017 Sauvignon Blanc with grapes grown in his vineyard in Chicago Park.

Dan Kruger won Best Red Wine for his 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon.

Dan Carrick won the Best Rosé, Fruit or Dessert category with his 2017 Sangiovese Rosé.

Other important award winners included Gary Glaze for Best Syrah, Bill Betts for Best Petite Sirah, and Lou Rego for Best Zinfandel.

Peter Willcox won the Best Red Blend.

Larry Retallack and Debbie Rickman won the Silver Bullet Awards, Bernie Zimmerman won the Sierra Wine Grape Growers Association Bragging Rights Award and Gary Glaze won The Towering Pines Award.

In total the judges awarded 13 gold medals, 23 silvers and 12 bronze medals.

This year's panel of judges included Jack Starr, Pat Enoch, Carissa Cook, Riki Pollak, Todd Burtz, Pete Enoch and Guy Lauterbach.

Thanks to all the great local sponsors for donating a total of $450 in awards handed out at this year's Sierra Wine & Grape Growers Award Ceremony.

Sponsors included the Grass Valley UPS Store, Nevada City Winery, George and Sandy Woods, Sierra Moonshine Brewery and Home Winemaking Supplies, Avanguardia Winery, Gray Pine Winery, Double Oak Vineyards & Winery, Larry and Cindy Retallack, and Sierra Wine and Grape Growers.

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. You can reach him at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com and he can be reached at 530-802-7172.