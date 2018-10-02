Rod Byers: Harvest time

Every year I do a harvest story. I like to check in with Mark Foster, the winemaker at Nevada City Winery, both because he has been doing it for a long time and because he sees more vineyards and crushes more grapes than anybody.

This year I decided to talk to a trio of guys dedicated to growing the best grapes, and making the best wine they can, just not commercially. They are enthusiastic amateur members of Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association.

The growers

Dave Elliot planted a half-acre vineyard a few miles south of Grass Valley in 2006. Over the years Elliot has won the Best of Show Award at our county fair home wine competition for Syrah, Syrah Rosé and Albarino as well as numerous golds at the California State Fair.

Jim Garrett started his three quarter-acre vineyard in the south county in 2010. His first wine, a 2014 Petite Sirah, won a gold medal at the California State Fair. He has won another handful since.

David Blitstein began his two-acre vineyard in Chicago Park in 2011. This year he won the prestigious Golden Bear Award at the California State Fair for the Best Overall Red Wine for home winemakers with his 2016 Estate Tempranillo. He also won Best of Show at this year's Nevada County Home Winemaker competition with his 2017 Sauvignon Blanc.

In spite of their very different locations, they basically agree on what happened this year, but that doesn't mean they know what normal is.

Consider the last five years. They include consecutive drought years, a deluge year with twice the average rainfall and a soggy spring, and this past year with just under an average amount of rain.

So, what's normal?

This year we had a moderately wet winter with just under 50 inches of rain, which in itself is a lot. Most of it was in March making for a slow start to the growing season. But it was clear sailing from there. July was hot but without searing heat spikes allowing the grapes to mature nicely.

Then in mid-August the weather tempered down. While lovely for humans it was on the cool side for grapes. The whites were far enough along that they coasted in between the end of August and the first weeks of September.

Elliot picked his Viognier a week later than last year. Blitstein picked his Sauvignon Blanc almost two weeks later than last year. Garrett does not grow any whites but claims his vineyard is always two weeks behind everyone else's no matter the year.

The red grapes were more affected. Instead of the ripening process accelerating through September, it slowed down. Anyone expecting to pick in the first half of September had to tap the breaks. While close, the red grapes weren't ready.

A slowdown mid harvest can be good, allowing everyone a chance to catch up. It can be bad if the slowdown disintegrates into wet and cool fall weather. It can be frantic if the weather heats up suddenly and everything ripens at once making it a nightmare to pick and process fast enough.

Finding pickers

That brings up the other big story of this harvest; the shortage of grape pickers. It is not just Nevada County. It is state-wide. This year isn't just a question of picking when ready, it's whether you can get them picked at all, at considerably higher picking costs.

Elliot, like a lot of amateur growers, uses a combination of friends and relatives to pick. That means he is working around their schedules as much as the grapes. You may want to pick Tuesday. They will show up on Saturday, maybe.

Generally, the reds have been about two weeks behind schedule.

The biggest difference this year, Garrett thinks, is that it has been cooler at night. While the grape sugars have been rising, the acids have been remaining on the high side. Their yields have been good this year.

Blitstein who sells grapes to other home winemakers said his award-winning Tempranillo crop was twice what he expected, and nicely ripe.

Garrett, thanks to some expert pruners last year, expects a larger crop as well.

A decent haul

When you add it all up, you come up with a growing season that looks pretty good. Steady maturation, ripe fruit with good acid levels, and that elusive magic ingredient, extended hang time on the vine allowing the grapes to achieve phenolic ripening along with sugar ripeness.

All growers prefer to harvest as soon as possible. There is nothing like getting the crop in the barn. The majority of grapes still out at the end of September will be mostly picked by mid-October.

The low-pressure front coming through in early October will pass quickly. The extra water might even drop the acids a bit. The vineyards will dry out enough for another weekend of picking.

I asked Mark Foster his impressions of harvest. He agreed.

At Nevada City Winery they went through a mid-September lull waiting for the reds to ripen. He is seeing good sugars but also high acids. Foster is telling a number of growers to just hang on and let them hang.

"Generally, I am seeing smaller berries," Foster said. "The flavors and aromas are right on the button. Quite classic."

As far as leaving those grapes hanging through October, Garrett whose vineyard is notoriously late isn't concerned. A bunch of storms lined up in a row is one thing but he knows his vines will dry out quickly from a simple front blowing through.

After all, he didn't pick his Petite Sirah last year until Nov. 3.

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. You can reach him at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com and he can be reached at 530-802-7172.