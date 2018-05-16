Rockin’ reggae: International music star, humanitarian activist & Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni returns for a concert at The Center for the Arts on Sunday

TICKETS: $30 members, $34 general public, $30 students. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14, BriarPatch Food Coop — 530-272-5333, or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

Rocky Dawuni straddles the boundaries between Africa, the Caribbean and the U.S. to create a sound that unites generations and cultures. Dawuni has shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Peter Gabriel, Bono, Jason Mraz, Janelle Monae and John Legend, among many others.

Named one of Africa's Top 10 global stars by CNN, he has showcased his talent at prestigious venues such as The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Dawuni's life began as the child of a cook on a military barracks in Ghana. The second born of eight siblings, Dawuni excelled at school and eventually his father decided to move him back to their home village where he could learn more about his cultural heritage.

In 1996 he produced his first album, "The Movement," backed by members of Local Crisis and other Ghanaian reggae stars. "The Movement" became a major success in Ghana with a number of hit singles including "What Goes Around" and "Sugar."

In 2003, Dawuni teamed up to create Afro Funke', a regular musical event in Los Angeles dedicated to African music, culture and art and it's far-reaching legacy around the world.

In 2010, Dawuni contributed a cover of Bob Marley's "Sun Is Shining" to the Putumayo album "Tribute to a Reggae Legend." In 1998, Dawuni released his second album "Crusade," followed by "Awakening" in 2001, "Book of Changes" in 2005 and "Hymns for the Rebel Soul" in 2010.

"Branches of the Same Tree" was nominated for a Grammy for Best Reggae Album. When asked about his Grammy nomination for the album, Dawuni said, "Much like the blues, reggae is the root of so much popular music. I am proud to contribute to its grand tradition and legacy. As my album title states, we are all 'branches of the same tree' and I am honored to represent Africa and stand alongside my Jamaican brothers."

Opening the concert will be Kurrency King and One Love Nation. International performing artists Glen Anderson, better known as Kurrency King hails from St. Mary Jamaica.

Source: The Center for the Arts