Every Wednesday, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pork Chop Jam Session and Open Mic at Players Restaurant and Sports Bar 10161 Commercial Ave, Penn Valley, CA 95946 with hosts Ian Garfinkel (guitar), Jason Wilkins (bass), and Monte Pork Chop Pearson (drums). Everyone is invited to perform. Bring your instrument, play, and or sing with or without the band. Dance the night away with friends while you enjoy your meal and drinks.
Every Thursday, from 5-8 p.m., The Jason Wilkins jazz duo performs at TJ's Roadhouse of Nevada City 101 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959. This week it will be the professor Alan Feeney on piano and Jason Wilkins on upright bass playing all the jazz standards.
Friday, August 11 from 7-10 p.m. Pork Chop the rockin' blues dance party band will perform at Sopa Thai 720 Plumas St, Yuba City, CA 9599. Garth Brooks (bass and vocals), Jason Wilkins (guitar and vocals), and Monte Pork Chop Pearson (drums). Pork Chop will host a dance contest and the winner receives special prizes. Taylor Swift has her "Swiftys", Lady Gaga has her little Monsters and Pork Chop has its little Squealers.
Saturday, August 12 from 7-10 p.m. The Amy Clark band performs songs for everyone at Collins Lake 7530 Collins Lake Rd, Browns Valley, CA 95918. Amy Clark (vocals), Garth Brooks (bass), Gary Epps (keyboards), Jason Wilkins (guitars), and Monte Pork Chop Pearson (drums). Come on out and enjoy the best ice cream in town. Then dance away those calories and enjoy a hot August night.
Sunday, August 13 from 12-3 p.m.The Jason Wilkins duo performs at One Eleven Kitchen 300 Commercial St, Nevada City, CA 95959 Chris Wenger (guitar) and Jason Wilkins (upright bass) playing all the jazz standards. Come on out and introduce yourself to Chris, he is accepting students.