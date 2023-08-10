FB_IMG_1683219911085.jpg
Every Wednesday, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pork Chop Jam Session and Open Mic at Players Restaurant and Sports Bar 10161 Commercial Ave, Penn Valley, CA 95946 with hosts Ian Garfinkel (guitar), Jason Wilkins (bass), and Monte Pork Chop Pearson (drums). Everyone is invited to perform. Bring your instrument, play, and or sing with or without the band. Dance the night away with friends while you enjoy your meal and drinks.

Every Thursday, from 5-8 p.m., The Jason Wilkins jazz duo performs at TJ's Roadhouse of Nevada City 101 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959. This week it will be the professor Alan Feeney on piano and Jason Wilkins on upright bass playing all the jazz standards.