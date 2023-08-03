Every Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Pork Chop Jam Session and Open Mic is hosted with Ian Garfinkel (guitar), Jason Wilkins (bass), and Monte Pork Chop Pearson (drums) at Players Restaurant and Sports Bar 10161 Commercial Ave, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Everyone is invited to perform. Bring your instrument, voice and/or dance the night away. Great music, food, drinks, and friends.
Every Thursday The Jason Wilkins jazz duo performs at TJ’s Roadhouse of Nevada City 101 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959 from 5-8 p.m. This Thursday, it will be Chris Wenger (guitar) and Jason Wilkins (upright bass) playing all the jazz standards. Come on out creekside and cool down with the sounds of jazz.
Friday, August 4, Pork Chop the rockin’ blues dance party power trio. Garth Brooks (bass) and vocals Jason Wilkins (guitar and vocals) and Monte Pork Chop Pearson (drums) will perform from 7-10 p.m. at Out of Bounds Craft Kitchen and Biergarten 13407 Folsom Blvd d, Folsom, CA 95630. Come on out to win the Pork Chop dance contest.
Saturday, August 5, Pork Chop the rockin’ blues dance party power trio. Garth Brooks (bass) and vocals Jason Wilkins (guitar and vocals) and Monte Pork Chop Pearson (drums) will perform from 7-10 p.m. at Dine n Dash Pub & Grill — Colfax 1516 S Canyon Way, Colfax, CA 95713. Come on out and enjoy Pork Chop maybe you will win the dance contest.
Sunday, August 6, The Jason Wilkins jazz duo performs from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Dine n Dash Pub & Grill — Colfax 1516 S Canyon Way, Colfax, CA 95713. With John Girton (guitar) and Jason Wilkins (upright bass) playing all the jazz standards. Come on out to enjoy the food and friends while listening to the jazz music.