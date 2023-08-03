Jason Wilkins
Provided photo

Every Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Pork Chop Jam Session and Open Mic is hosted with Ian Garfinkel (guitar), Jason Wilkins (bass), and Monte Pork Chop Pearson (drums) at Players Restaurant and Sports Bar 10161 Commercial Ave, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Everyone is invited to perform. Bring your instrument, voice and/or dance the night away. Great music, food, drinks, and friends.

Every Thursday The Jason Wilkins jazz duo performs at TJ’s Roadhouse of Nevada City 101 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959 from 5-8 p.m. This Thursday, it will be Chris Wenger (guitar) and Jason Wilkins (upright bass) playing all the jazz standards. Come on out creekside and cool down with the sounds of jazz.