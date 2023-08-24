FB_IMG_1683219911085 (1).jpg
Every Wednesday, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Pork Chop Jam Session with hosts Ian Garfinkel on guitar, Jason Wilkins on bass, and Monte Pork Chop Pearson on drums at Players Restaurant and Sports Bar 10161 Commercial Ave, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Everyone is invited to perform; this is a safe, comfortable place to test your musical prowess. Any instrument, voice, style, even poetry, is allowed. So come on out to get on up to get on down.

Every Thursday, The Jason Wilkins jazz duo performs from 5-8 p.m. at TJ’s Roadhouse of Nevada City 101 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959. Jason Wilkins on upright bass and this week it is Chris Wenger on guitar. Sit creekside and cool off with the jazz standards as played by these season veterans of jazz.