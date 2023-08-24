Every Wednesday, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Pork Chop Jam Session with hosts Ian Garfinkel on guitar, Jason Wilkins on bass, and Monte Pork Chop Pearson on drums at Players Restaurant and Sports Bar 10161 Commercial Ave, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Everyone is invited to perform; this is a safe, comfortable place to test your musical prowess. Any instrument, voice, style, even poetry, is allowed. So come on out to get on up to get on down.
Every Thursday, The Jason Wilkins jazz duo performs from 5-8 p.m. at TJ’s Roadhouse of Nevada City 101 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959. Jason Wilkins on upright bass and this week it is Chris Wenger on guitar. Sit creekside and cool off with the jazz standards as played by these season veterans of jazz.
This Friday, August 25, from 7-10 p.m. it will be The rockin, blues, dance party band Pork Chop Garth Brooks yes the real Garth Brooks on bass and vocals, Jason Wilkins on guitar and vocals, and Monte Pork Chop Pearson on drums will be at The Club Car 836 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603. Garth Brooks on bass and vocals is the newly-added member, but you could never tell. He plays as if he was born for the role. Jason Wilkins on guitar and vocals playing the blues as if his life depended on it and it does. Monte Pork Chop Pearson the heart of the band, his name says it all.
Saturday, August 26, from 7-10 p.m. Pork Chop will be power trio’ing it up at Collins Lake 7530 Collins Lake Rd, Browns Valley, CA 95918. This is a fun family event for all the campers, friends, family, and you. Garth Brooks will be on bass and vocals, Jason Wilkins on guitar and vocals, and Monte Pork Chop Pearson on drums.
Sunday, August 27, from 12-3 p.m. The Jason Wilkins jazz duo performs with Jason Wilkins on upright bass and Alan Feeney on piano at One Eleven Kitchen 300 Commercial St, Nevada City, CA 95959. Come on out and listen to all the jazz standards with the unsung hero on piano.