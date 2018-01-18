Rock out with songs from Janis Joplin in Nevada City

On Jan. 19, Janis Joplin would have been 75 years old. The greatest female rock singer of her time left this planet over 47 years ago, yet her music and the music of her generation lives on, perhaps more than any other music from any other time.

For the fourth year running, local theatre company LeGacy Presents celebrates Joplin's birthday, along with all the other rock and rollers of her time and beyond, at the Nevada Theatre in "Happy Birthday Janis … Again!" a one weekend only concert series starring LeGacy co-founder, producer, director, actress and singer Sue LeGate-Halford.

"Every year I say this is it!" said LeGate-Halford, "but then people start asking, we start thinking of new songs to add to the line up, and then we say … why not?"

The "we" is her husband, Dave, who heads the band backing her up, while playing rhythm guitar and adding his incredible vocals to the mix.

"His voice is amazing, compared to Van Morrison mixed with the range of the Beatles," LeGate-Halford said, "and his choice of music always continues to surprise me. Always something new … this year includes a little Tom Petty, the Youngbloods, and the Outsiders … and then lots of '60s and '70s music!"

"The band is a little different this year, too," she said. "Jonathan Lyerly will be playing lead guitar and singing several leads. Larry Casserly, great bass and vocals, and Jonathan's wife, Karel Hendee, will be singing, too. Nice to have another woman in the mix. And of course, the terrific John Basa on drums!"

Familiar music of Cher, Jefferson Airplane, the Beatles, Melanie, Lovin Spoonful, Arlo Guthrie, Joni Mitchell, and scores of others that conjure up visions of the Summer of Love, Haight Ashbury and Woodstock.

"It's always a lot of fun … a big ole party," said LeGate-Halford, "and post the holidays … we all need a little 'Winter of Love' … right? And music … it's all about the music. People leave happy, and that's great!"

Tickets for "Happy Birthday Janis" are only $20 in advance, available at the BookSeller, Harmony Books, online at legacypresents.com or by calling 530-268-5419.

Reserved seating available online or through the box office only.