Rock out with Martin Sexton & Sam Lewis in Auburn

On Stage at the State Theatre in Auburn presents Martin Sexton at 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to a release.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the State Theatre in support of his ninth studio release, the critically acclaimed "Mixtape of the Open Road."

"Outstanding taste in songwriting as well as a soul-marinated voice." — Rolling Stone.

Syracuse native Sexton got his start singing in the streets and subways of Boston in the early '90s. Still fiercely independent and headlining venues from The Fillmore to Bonnaroo to Carnegie Hall, he has influenced a generation of contemporary artists.

Since launching his own label, KTR, in 2002, he has infiltrated many musical worlds ranging from pop to classic rock, and collaborated with artists such as John Mayer and Peter Frampton. His songs have appeared in many feature films and in television series such as "Scrubs," "Parenthood," and "Masters of Sex," though it's his incendiary live show, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for more.

When Sexton isn't touring he often mixes entertainment with his sense of social responsibility, performing at benefits for Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang camp, Japan earthquake/tsunami relief (The John Lennon Tribute), and Hurricane Irene relief efforts in Vermont, to name some.

Opening for Sexton is singer-songwriter Sam Lewis, who has collaborated with artists such as John Prine and Kacey Musgraves. Chris Stapleton dubbed him "a modern Townes Van Zandt."

Taking inspiration from old-time greats like Lee Dorsey and Pops Staples, Lewis strives to preserve the true spirit of rock 'n' roll, R&B and country-folk. His love for music seeps through in the rich rhythms and soulful sounds of his passionate playing.

"I've been a fan of his for quite a bit more than a decade … I hope that if you never heard him before tonight is a turning point for you. He's one of my favorite singers and songwriters … Y'all have a good time with Martin Sexton." — Dave Matthews.